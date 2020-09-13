Eagles Key Starter Inactive, How to Watch Philadelphia-Washington

The Lane won’t be Paved on Sunday. Lane Johnson has been ruled out for Sunday.

Johnson had been “expected to try to play,” per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Then, the Eagles placed him on their inactive list, along with Alshon Jeffery, Javon Hargrave, Derek Barnett, Jalen Hurts, Casey Toohill, and Miles Sanders.

The Eagles starting right tackle is dealing with an ankle injury — one stemming from last year that he recently had a clean-up surgery on — and hasn’t practiced all week. Johnson was officially listed as questionable on the team’s injury report. Starting running back Miles Sanders and starting defensive end Derek Barnett were ruled out on Saturday.

“Both those guys are doing extremely well. They are still day-to-day,” Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said of Johnson and Sanders on Friday. “Obviously, we’ll get through today’s practice. You’ll know more after today’s practice, but they are both doing extremely well, and we’ll see here in the next couple of days.”

If Johnson can’t go on Sunday, Matt Pryor would likely slide over to right tackle and Nate Herbig would move to right guard. Or the Eagles could throw rookie Jack Driscoll out there on the right side in a pinch.

How to Watch Eagles versus Washington Football Team

The Week 1 showdown between the Eagles and the Washington Football Team will be played without fans in the stands. It will be broadcast live on FOX, with Kevin Burkhardt and Daryl Johnston on the call starting at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

For the first time in 44 years, local legends Merrill Reese and Mike Quick won’t be in Washington to relay the live play-by-play action. Pam Oliver will add analysis from the sidelines. The game will also be available on fuboTV, YouTubeTV, Hulu + Live TV, and AT&T Now.

The game is going to look a little different as players and coaches deal with the bizarre circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Former Eagles coach (and current Chiefs coach) Andy Reid made headlines earlier this week when he wore a foggy face shield. Pederson doesn’t want to go that route because it restricts his voice inflection. Instead, the Eagles head coach will wear an actual mask with his head set and microphone over it.

“I’ve tried the shield in our building from the standpoint of just getting a little more air flow,” Pederson told reporters. “When I stand up and talk in front of the team and things like that, having a mask, it just kind of restricts voice inflection and understanding what I’m saying and different things, but wearing that shield allows you to speak a little more clearly. He feels comfortable in that. I’m going to wear an actual mask with my head set and microphone over the mask. It’s just a comfort thing probably for most coaches at this time.”