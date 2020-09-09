Falcons Cut Hybrid Linebacker, Re-Sign To Practice Squad

The Atlanta Falcons have re-signed linebacker Deone Bucannon after releasing him this morning. They have also activated Steven Means from the COVID-19/injured reserve list, per ESPN’s Vaughn McClure.

Falcons activate DE Steven Means from COVID-19 and release LB Deone Bucannon. — vaughn mcclure (@vxmcclure23) September 8, 2020

Bucannon Was A Former First-Round Draft Pick

Bucannon was considered to be a top safety prospect heading into the 2014 NFL Draft. Arizona selected him as their No. 27 pick where he spent five seasons as a Cardinal. Bucannon is a hybrid defender, just what the Falcons are looking for.

In Arizona, Bucannon played at safety and linebacker. He recorded 406 tackles, 27 tackles for a loss, 12 pass defenses, seven forced fumbles, and two interceptions.

Right after Arizona picked up his fifth-year option in 2017, Bucannon underwent ankle surgery. Coming back in 2018, Bucannon had a career-low of 38 tackles and one sack.

Tampa Bay gave Bucannon a chance where he played a large role on special teams in the first half of the 2019 season before heading to New York. He became a part of the Giants’ defensive rotation. Bucannone played in nine games with one start and recorded 25 tackles.

Falcons Activate Steven Means

Means, 29, played in a total of eight games for the Falcons in 2018. Unfortunately, he missed the entire 2019 season after suffering an Achilles injury during the offseason. Means back on the active roster is a major upside since he was a valuable rotational defensive end and effective against the run.

The Falcons now have four linebackers and 11 defensive ends on their active roster. Means will join a depth chart that consists of Charles Harris, Allen Bailey, and Jacob Tuioti-Mariner also behind Takk McKinley and Dante Fowler Jr.

Almost all are fairly versatile and can play both inside and outside.

Dante Fowler Back At Practice

Fowler returned to practice last week after missing a week due to a sprained ankle.

Atlanta has a lot of faith in Fowler, who had 11.5 sacks last season, to replace Vic Beasley and turn around the team’s pass rush. Also, rookie Marlon Davidson was projected to play at tackle alongside Grady Jarrett in passing situations, not he may take two weeks to get his game condition and could miss the season opener this Sunday, September 13.

Fowler, 26, went to the Rams in 2018 through a midseason trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He helped the Rams reach the Super Bowl that season.

LA tried to keep Fowler, but he opted to go with Atlanta on a three-year deal worth up to $48 million—and the Falcons selfishly needed this addition. The Falcons recorded only 28 sacks the entire year, which ranked second to last in the NFL.

Fowler had an impressive 2019 season, despite the team finishing with a 9-7 record and missing the playoffs.

Fowler was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars as the third overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Florida. He tore his ACL his first year in the league which ended his rookie season. Once he returned, he averaged just single-digit sacks. But after last season, he’s ready to keep the double-digits going in Atlanta.

It’s a blessing he’ll be out there on Sunday.

