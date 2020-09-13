Waiver Wire Week 1: Best Fantasy Football Pickups & Top Adds

Whatever happened to your fantasy football team in Week 1, things are going to get easier this season and the waiver wire can be a big help moving forward. With no preseason games, drafting your fantasy team was much more complicated but a few waiver-wire pickups can help turn things around. The good news is there is plenty of available talent on the waiver wire heading into Week 2.

There are a few waiver wire adds that emerged as intriguing options in Week 1. Washington’s Peyton Barber got the majority of work in Washington but was not efficient with his touches only benefiting from goal line carries which led to two touchdowns. After a disappointing start to his NFL career, Myles Gaskin was involved in both the rushing and passing game for the Dolphins. Gaskin is worth a look in deeper leagues if you need depth at running back.

Marlon Mack Was the Major Fantasy-Related Injury of Week 1

No one likes to see injuries, and so far we have been fortunate not to have a lot of players carted off the field. Marlon Mack was the major exception, and the Colts are fearing the running back sustained a season-ending injury. This creates more opportunity for rookie Jonathan Taylor, but Nyheim Hines was heavily involved as well in the team’s Week 1 loss to the Jaguars. While Taylor was scooped up early in drafts, Hines is widely available and has even more upside in PPR leagues.

Jaguars running back James Robinson had a solid first NFL start and appears to be in line for significant work this season as the team’s RB1. Robinson has been a popular preseason waiver wire pickup after Leonard Fournette was released, but he is a must-add if the running back is available in your league.

Russell Gage Was Targeted by Matt Ryan Early & Often

Going back to last year’s training camp, Russell Gage was a player I observed in Falcons practices as flashing in the Atlanta offense. Gage finally received opportunities late last season after the Falcons traded Mohamed Sanu to the Patriots. There has been a growing buzz around Gage during the preseason and the receiver did not disappoint.

Gage had nine receptions for 114 yards on 12 targets in the Falcons loss to the Seahawks. Some of these catches were in garbage time minutes when the Falcons were trailing by a large margin, but Gage also missed part of the game as he was being examined for a head injury.

Gage could end up being the chief beneficiary in the Falcons offense from Austin Hooper’s offseason departure. This is no one-game wonder and should be the top wide receiver priority in 12-team leagues.

Here is a look at the top waiver-wire pickups so far after Week 1. We will continue to add to this list as more games are completed.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Rankings: Week 1

RANKING PLAYER 1. RB Nyheim Hines, Colts 2. WR Parris Cambell, Colts 3. WR Russell Gage, Falcons 4. RB James Robinson, Jaguars 5. RB Zack Moss, Bills 6. RB Myles Gaskin, Dolphins 7. TE Dallas Goedert, Eagles 8. WR Keelan Cole, Jaguars 9. RB Peyton Barber, Washington 10. QB Gardner Minshew, Jaguars 11. QB Mitch Trubisky, Bears 12. WR Laviska Shenault, Jaguars

