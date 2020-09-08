‘Never Say Never:’ Former Lions Defensive Lineman Talks Potential Return

The Detroit Lions released Damon Harrison this offseason and have seemingly moved on from the defensive tackle, but it’s possible there could be a reunion in the future.

Harrison was recently asked by a fan on Twitter if he would ever return to Detroit. He said that while it might be a challenge to adjust his game, never say never considering he maintains respect for the team’s front office and coaching staff.

Never say never. I told y’all it was no bad blood in the mutual parting of ways. Got a lot of love for Coach P and BQ. I would have to change a lot and get away from what made me who I am. It’s possible just not likely at this point in my career. https://t.co/MxxIj9nGW0 — Damon Harrison Sr. (@snacks) September 8, 2020

When Harrison left Detroit, it seemed there was a bit of bad blood, but he ensures it is not the case and he respects the team. The big challenge for Harrison in Detroit was adjusting to a new scheme he might not have completely understood or fit well within. In the end, that could be a deal breaker as it relates to a return, but obviously, Harrison isn’t slamming the door on it ever happening again.

As he said, it’s possible even if it isn’t that likely.

Damon Harrison Lauded Matthew Stafford

The Former Lions defensive tackle got a look at a new ESPN list from NFL personnel this offseason showing a ranking of quarterbacks 1-10 in the league. Stafford placed in the No. 10 spot, and for Harrison, that wasn’t nearly good enough.

Harrison tweeted about the slight he perceived for a couple of NFC quarterbacks in Stafford and Tom Brady saying everyone was disrespecting the duo and it was “amazing.”

Y’all real life disrespecting TB and Staff…amazing https://t.co/PqEYNhjcRu — Damon Harrison Sr. (@snacks) July 9, 2020

Stafford placing on the list at all is probably a miracle given how undervalued he has been for a long time with the Lions, but clearly, Harrison thinks he will be even better than the 10th best quarterback in the NFL next season. As for Brady, he’s joining a new league and a new team, but the track record should probably push him even higher on the list.

Harrison remains an NFL free agent, but it’s clear his time in Detroit has made him a believer as it relates to Stafford’s obvious talents.

Damon Harrison’s Comments About Lions

Harrison seemed to imply he was happy with being able to move on in the moment with some subsequent tweets, even as he revealed a classy statement upon his release. Many fans wondered why Harrison didn’t single out Matt Patricia or the front office as part of that initial statement. That led many to assume animosity between the sides as part of the release process.

That’s simply not so according to Harrison himself. The defensive tackle answered a question from a fan on Twitter about that, and said that he considers Patricia a friend and has nothing but love for the whole front office of the team. He also singled out Bo Davis, the defensive line coach for the team and admitted it was a mistake not to clarify how he felt.

Honestly I thought I had wrote it in there. It was such an emotional message and I got caught up in writing it. Nothing but respect for those guys. Coach P and I will be friends long after football is done for the both of us. Coach Bo is my man 100 grand. Honest mistake. — Damon Harrison Sr. (@snacks) February 25, 2020

Harrison has been classy during his time in Detroit, so it was obviously an honest mistake as he admitted to. Nice to see him step up and clarify what happened before folks started running with any type of narrative on the internet.

Damon Harrison Shared Classy Statement After Release

Classy to the end, Harrison shared a statement with Lions fans that showed just how much the last few years meant to him and how much he appreciated their support. Even though Harrison didn’t get to spend long in the Motor City, it was clear that his experience there managed to be a very positive one.

In the statement, Harrison explained why his experience was so special and he thanked fans for their support, saying he would miss their interactions with him.

Harrison remained classy as he left, and has continued to be positive about the Lions. While it might not equate to a quick return, it’s nice to see Harrison remaining positive about his former team.

