Luis Suarez in Defiant Mood Ahead of Barcelona Exit

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez appears to be in defiant mood ahead of a rumored move to Juventus.

The Uruguay international has taken to social media with a picture of himself in training and the message: “I will never stop enjoying something I always wanted” and the hashtags “always positive” and “nothing takes my hope away.”

Suarez is expected to complete a move from Barcelona to the Serie A champions shortly, after being told he’s surplus to requirements at the Camp Nou under new manager Ronald Koeman.

According to Guillem Balague at BBC Sport, the Uruguay international has already “agreed to join” Juventus. The 33-year-old must now “negotiate his release from the Spanish giants” and would “be happy to be paid off with one season’s wages.”

Suarez has one year remaining on his existing deal at Barcelona, although his contract does include a clause that would see it automatically extend for another season if he played 60 percent of Barca’s games in 2020-21.

Suarez and Vidal Told to Train Alone

Suarez and Arturo Vidal both trained away from their team-mates on Saturday ahead of their expected departures from the Camp Nou, according to Moises Llorens and Alex Kirkland at ESPN.

Manager Koeman made the decision that “the pair should train individually, accompanied by a fitness coach, rather than join the rest of the squad.” The team have the day off on Sunday but will return to training on Monday.

Suarez is expected to follow Ivan Rakitic and Arthur Melo in leaving the club this summer, while Vidal is set to join Inter early next week, according to Sport.

Barcelona Eyeing Suarez Replacement

Barcelona are already thinking about replacements for Suarez ahead of the new La Liga campaign. Inter’s Lautaro Martinez had been the club’s top target, but a deal for the striker appears to have stalled.

Koeman is considering playing 17-year-old Ansu Fati as a No. 9 next season, according to Mundo Deportivo’s Angel Perez. The youngster burst onto the scene as a wide forward but has the versatility to play in a central role too.

Barcelona are also contemplating a move for Netherlands international Memphis Depay who knows Koeman well from working together at international level. According to Ferran Martinez at Mundo Deportivo, Depay could come in as he’s available at a “reasonable price.”

