Luis Suarez Spotted In Italy As Barcelona Exit Nears [WATCH]

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has been spotted in Italy as the Uruguay international closes in on an exit from the Camp Nou.

The 33-year-old flew to Perugia after Thursday morning’s training session at the Ciutat Esportiva and was spotted getting into a taxi to take him to the city’s university.

Suarez was then pictured heading into the university where he will take a citizenship test.

#Suarez in università. Jeans, sneakers e zaino come un normale studente. Lo aspettano 30-45’ di esame, dalle ultime stime. #Juve @Gazzetta_it pic.twitter.com/EPAkA4bmNc — luca bianchin (@lucabianchin7) September 17, 2020

The striker needs to pass the language exam in order to gain Italian citizenship which would then allow him to play in Serie A next season.

Koeman Uncertain On Suarez Future

It’s still not clear where Suarez will play his football next season. Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman admitted after Wednesday’s friendly win over Girona he’s still in the dark regarding the striker’s current situation.

“Suárez and I spoke this morning about his future. We’re waiting to see if he stays or not. If he finally stays, he will be one more player in the squad.”

The Dutch coach had told Suarez he’s not part of his plans and has so far left him out of his squad for pre-season friendlies against Nastic and Girona.

Suarez had been linked with a move to Serie A champions Juventus, but a move to the Turin giants appeared to have fallen through. RAC1 reported Suarez had ruled out Juve because he would not gain citizenship in time to play in the group stages of the Champions League.

Juventus Want a Striker

What is certain is that Juventus want a striker for the new season. Andrea Pirlo’s men are keen to bring in an attacker to replace the outgoing Gonzalo Higuain.

Yet Suarez is not the only name on their list. Roma’s Edin Dzeko and Chelsea’s Olivier Giroud are also targets, according to Sky in Italy.

Juventus kick off their Serie A season on Sunday against Sampdoria, while Barcelona begin their league campaign a week later against Villarreal at the Camp Nou.

