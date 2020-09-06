Mark Jackson’s Coaching Return Probability Raised by Analyst, Legend

Will Mark Jackson coach in the NBA next season?

There are some who want to see it happen. “I do,” ESPN’s Jay Williams told me on a recent epsiode of Heavy Live With Scoop B.

“I do with Chicago, with Brooklyn, with New Orleans… who knows what’s going to happen with Houston? I think there are a lot of vacancies right now and I think Mark is a big time candidate. I think Ty Lue will go first and then it will be a trickle down effect.”

Jay Will isn’t the only well-wisher. Insert Stephon Marbury. “I want to see Mark Jackson coach period,” Marbury told me on Heavy Live With Scoop B.

“He should get that opportunity.”

So is Mark Jackson overlooked?

“How are you gonna have all of these Black players who have played the game of basketball not coaching basketball,” said Marbury.

“How is it that there is a majority of white coaches coaching in the NBA? I mean, it should be 60-40 from my vision and how I think. It’s not even 50-50! And this has nothing to do with White or Black. I’m just talking about the game and who dominated the game.”

Mark Jackson wants to coach in the NBA again. He said so in an interview via Instagram Live with Reggie Miller according to Dallas Mavericks scribe, Landon Buford.

“I look forward to the day I’m coaching again,” said Jackson.

“I salute any coach that gets a job its a tough thing to get,” hip hop pioneer, Silkk The Shocker, a friend of Jackson told me on Heavy Live With Scoop B.

“I think he is going to one.

“I’m a firm believer, no matter what they say about him [Mark Jackson] this is a real good guy. He is one of the best guys I have met in my life. I don’t know why he isn’t [coaching]. He did everything right and I was around him when, he developed Steph Curry and had all the players, like Draymond [Green]… He is a players coach.”

In three seasons, Jackson, 55, went 121-109 and developed All Stars Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

Jackson was fired in 2014, despite leading the dubs to consecutive playoff appearances for the first time in over 20 years with the Warriors. “Mark was in the kitchen getting those ingredients together, making the orders, finding the places that had the right ingredients,” former Warriors staffer, Otis Hughley told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast a couple of years ago.

Since Jackson’s 2014 firing and the Warriors’ multiple championships, Jackson has been named as a coaching candidate for coaching jobs but nothing has materialized.

Jackson was one of the greatest point guards in NBA history. A one-time NBA All-Star, Jackson was the 18th pick in the 1987 NBA Draft by way of his hometown New York Knicks. A Brooklyn, New York native, Jackson averaged 9.6 points and eight rebounds in two stints with the Knicks and Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Clippers, Toronto Raptors, Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets.