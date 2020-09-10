Lionel Messi Shows His Commitment to Barcelona in Training

Lionel Messi may have wanted to leave Barcelona this summer but there’s no doubting his commitment ahead of the new La Liga season.

The Barcelona captain missed the start of pre-season training because of the uncertainty over his future but has been busy making up for lost time at the training ground.

The Argentine was the first player to arrive at the Ciutat Esportiva for training on Monday and Tuesday, according to reporter Miquel Blazquez.

Messi also went to the training ground on Thursday despite manager Ronald Koeman having given the squad the day off after double sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Barcelona are due back to work on Friday and will play their first pre-season friendly on Saturday against Nastic at the Estadi Johan Cruyff.

Valdes Hits Out at Messi Doubters

Messi has been backed to go on and have a great season at Barcelona by former goalkeeper Victor Valdes. The 38-year-old told Esport3 he’s been upset by those who have questioned Messi’s commitment to the cause.

“I’m a little hurt by some comments. I’ve suffered because I can’t question Leo’s attitude, neither the quality nor what he represents for Barça,” he said. “I hope he is active and can give a lot of joy to Barça this year. It will be a very good season for Leo. We will see the player who wants to show what he is capable of. He is a player who can be decisive and we cannot lose him.”

The captain confirmed in an interview that he would be staying at Barcelona for the 2020-21 season after being unable to find a way out of the Camp Nou. Yet his future remains unclear. He is out of contract at the end of the season and able to leave for free.

Messi and Coutinho Look Sharp in Training

Barcelona have been happy to share footage of Messi and Philippe Coutinho looking sharp in pre-season. The Brazilian is back at the club after a season on loan at Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Coutinho has been told he’s part of Koeman’s plans for next season, while the Dutch coach has also decided he wants Messi to play as a “false right-winger” in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Messi has vowed to give his best to Barcelona in 2020-21 despite the recent drama surrounding his future in what could end up being his final season with the Catalan giants.

