Josh Bellamy: NFL Player Charged With Stealing $1.2 Million in PPP Money

NFL player Josh Bellamy, who used to play wide receiver for the Chicago Bears and was recently cut from the New York Jets, was arrested and charged in connection with obtaining over $1.2 million in Paycheck Protective Progam (PPP) loans, according to the Department of Justice‘s press release on September 10.

Bellamy, 31, allegedly purchased over $104,000 in luxury goods using his allotted PPP loan, including items from Christian Dior and Gucci. He also alleged spent $62,774 of PPP loan money at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, where he withdrew over $302,00.

According to the DOJ, Bellamy, who played college football Louisville and Butte Community College before signing with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2012, also sought PPP loans on behalf of his family members and close associates. On Thursday, Bellamy, who lives in St. Petersburg, Florida, was charged in a federal complaint filed in the Southern District of Florida with wire fraud, bank fraud, and conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud.

After the former Bears receiver was arrested on September 10, he is set to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christopher Tuite of the Middle District of Florida.

Bellamy Obtained a PPP Loan for $1,246,565 for His Own Company, Drip Entertainment LLC

The DOJ stated in the press release that Bellamy was “charged for his alleged participation in a scheme to file fraudulent loan applications seeking more than $24 million” in PPP loans “guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.”

The complaint alleges that Bellamy was conspiring with Phillip J. Augustin in the fraudulent scheme. The press release stated:

Early in the scheme, Phillip J. Augustin allegedly obtained a fraudulent PPP loan for his talent management company using falsified documents. After submitting that application, Augustin then began to work with other co-conspirators, including Bellamy, on a scheme to submit numerous fraudulent PPP loan applications for confederate loan applicants, in order to receive kickbacks for obtaining the forgivable loans for them.

