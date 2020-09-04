‘He’s a Special Player:’ Ravens Lineman Hypes Debut of J.K. Dobbins

The Baltimore Ravens have an elite rushing attack, which is exciting for any offensive lineman, but Pat Ricard knows how blessed he is to be able to get to work with the talent he sees on a daily basis.

Heading into the 2020 season, Ricard was asked by the media about his new teammate J.K. Dobbins and why he’s excited for him. As he said, while it’s unfortunate folks have not had a whole preseason to enjoy Dobbins’ work, the team still has been clued into his talent and wowed by him at nearly every turn.

"I'm excited to see @Jkdobbins22 in Week One. I can't wait to block for him." @PRic508 pic.twitter.com/6Vu5rxAD4g — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 4, 2020

Ricard said:

“He’s a special player. That’s why I’m excited for Week 1. He is doing everything he can to see opportunities to get on the field. Running the ball, pass protecting, route running. Seeing him in the live scrimmage last week, man it’s exciting. I’m excited for him. I can’t wait to block for him. It is exciting to see what our offense is going to be with him in it.”

Clearly, Dobbins is just excited to work with Ricard this year and the offensive front. As he said in response on Twitter, he can’t wait to run behind Ricard.

@PRic508 🤞🏾 my guy cant wait to run behind you! https://t.co/JvOKLaybAC — Jk dobbins (@Jkdobbins22) September 4, 2020

It’s going to be very special to watch these guys do their thing on the field. Baltimore’s ground attack was already elite last season, and Dobbins will give it some extra teeth not only on the ground but through the air as well.

J.K. Dobbins Projected for Monster 2020 Season

Dobbins will come into the mix at the position and give the Ravens some extra depth, but more than that, he might give them a completely elite season on the field. According to a new prediction by Michael Renner, Dobbins is well set up to go over 1,000 yards this season as a rookie in Baltimore’s attack.

Renner wrote:

“The bevy of talent at the top of this running back class was insane. There were five guys on PFF’s draft board who would have given Josh Jacobs competition for RB1 if they were in the 2019 class. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, J.K. Dobbins and the aforementioned Jonathan Taylor are all in terrific situations to go for over 1,000 yards, and Cam Akers, D’Andre Swift and Antonio Gibson are all liable to take the reins in their respective offenses, as well.”

Seeing Dobbins be a weapon like that would be a huge development for the Ravens, who are already in elite standing with Mark Ingram in their backfield. Dobbins being a huge rushing threat and going over 1,000 yards would mean the team’s offense was even more difficult to stop this season.

J.K. Dobbins Impressed With Camp Catch

Not only is Dobbins a great runner, he’s a very capable receiver as well, something he showed in college all too often. Now, as he transitions to the NFL, Dobbins is once again showing his ability to make the big play through the air. Recently in practice, Dobbins made exactly that kind of play.

Here’s a look at Dobbins hauling in the pass right overtop of the linebacker for the score.

#Ravens 2nd round pick RB J. K. Dobbins is making plays in the passing game. pic.twitter.com/vCjNKYkBWc — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 24, 2020

Obviously, the Ravens hope that Dobbins can turn in these kind of plays on the regular when the games count, but for now, it’s excellent to see him showing out in camp.

It’s only a short time until everyone can see what he can do during the regular season, and that will be fun for the fans as well as the offensive line.

