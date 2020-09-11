Former NFL Wideout Makes Emphatic Case for Lamar Jackson MVP

Heading into the 2020 NFL Season, there is no question the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson remain poised as ever to continue to do damage.

How much damage will he do? According to Nate Burleson, plenty. Recently, the folks on Good Morning Football made their picks for MVP this season, and while Jackson wasn’t a consensus pick for the panel, Burleson is clearly all in on him recapturing his MVP status.

Burleson said:

“It’s going to be back to back MVP’s because this man was as unstoppable as any other player in the NFL and it wasn’t even close. I know we all said ‘he’s a little too slight, he isn’t going to be able to take these hits.’ Wrong. ‘He can’t throw the ball like other quarterbacks.’ Wrong! ‘We don’t know if he can fill in and be a leader, he’s a little too quiet.’ Wrong! ‘We don’t know if he can compete with the best of the best.’ Wrong! You know what’s right about this man? The fact that he’s going to win the MVP back to back like Jim Brown, Joe Montana, Brett Favre and Peyton Manning. Lamar Jackson, 2020 MVP.”

Jackson made history in 2019, and there’s no question he can do so again considering the fact that the Ravens have only upgraded the offense heading into the season.

Lamar Jackson Wants NFL History

Jackson has been clear that his goals for the Baltimore Ravens now involve the Super Bowl, and that’s true even as it relates to his chance at personal glory as well. In fact, Jackson wants to make some NFL history and become the third player to win the MVP award, then win the Super Bowl the next year. If he does, he could join Patrick Mahomes.

As Jackson admitted to the media, he knew Mahomes had accomplished the feat, but he didn’t know he had the chance to be No. 3. The hope is he can push forward and get this done.

"Hopefully the third one will be me."@Lj_era8 on previous MVPs winning the Super Bowl the following year: pic.twitter.com/q0L4jkl9wu — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 9, 2020

Jackson said:

“I didn’t know the past 2 MVP’s (have become Super Bowl champions). I knew about the last one, but hopefully the third one will be me.”

This goal is something to be admired for Jackson, and it’s something he can get done if he remains consistent and is able to have a similar season to last year.

Ravens Cornerback Predicts Another Lamar Jackson MVP

Could Jackson go back to back with the MVP award? That’s exactly what cornerback Marlon Humphrey sees happening. The reason? Nobody can put any type of limit on the things Jackson can do on the football field. In a recent meeting with reporters, Humphrey was asked what type of season

"@Lj_era8 could go MVP two times in a row. To put a ceiling on him? I don't think there is one." @marlon_humphrey pic.twitter.com/uUMGm5X50Q — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 17, 2020

Humphrey said:

“He knows. He could go MVP 2 times in a row. There’s no telling what he could do. To put a ceiling on him, I don’t think there is one.”

Back to back MVP awards is something that’s only been done a few times in NFL history by special quarterbacks. Joe Montana did it in 1989 and 1990, Brett Favre won 3 in a row between 1995-1997 and Peyton Manning did it a pair of times in 2003 and 2004 and once again in 2008 and 2009. For Jackson to join that company would be a huge feather in his football cap.

Certainly, the mold was broken when Jackson was created, so as Humphrey hints, anything is possible.

Colin Cowherd Predicts MVP for Lamar Jackson

Why could Jackson go back to back? For some, it’s as simple as the players around him in addition to the talents of the quarterback himself. Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd thinks that Jackson is winning the award again in 2020, and the reason has everything to do with the surge the quarterback has recently made in his career.

In a segment of The Herd where he was picking superlatives for NFL players, Cowherd named Jackson “most likely to win the MVP award” and explained that he thinks things are going to get even better for Jackson this coming season in Baltimore.

Most likely to break up? Best dancer? Teacher's pet?@ColinCowherd hands out his NFL superlatives with @JoyTaylorTalks: pic.twitter.com/BKoH44Sr08 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 11, 2020

Cowherd explains:

“His growth from year 1 to 2 was phenomenal. He seems to be uniquely focused and let’s be honest, they are completely stacked in Baltimore,” Cowherd said. “They’re not paying Lamar Jackson anything. That’s the advantage to dropping in the first round as a quarterback. You don’t make as much money, but you get way better teammates. I have the Ravens winning the Super Bowl. Lamar Jackson’s going to be the MVP as his trajectory goes up.”

After a season in 2019 where Jackson did everything, having him pegged as the MVP for this coming season seems like a wise bet. After all, the only thing he hasn’t proven he can do is win in the playoffs. If Jackson is able to do that, his star will be strong for a while.

Safe to say Burleson would agree he could get it done.

READ NEXT: Mark Ingram Named NFL’s Best Personality