Ravens Player Named as Best Personality in NFL

The Baltimore Ravens have no shortage of big names on their roster, and no shortage of big personalities as well. With this in mind, it could be tough to pick a favorite.

Recently, though, Good Morning Football took a look at trying to do just that. Running back Mark Ingram was on the list and ended up placing in the No. 1 spot overall.

There’s no doubt that Ingram is a great personality and always has something positive to say about his teammates and team. More than that, he’s funny and does a great job to keep things light with the team in the locker room.

Most on the Ravens won’t debate this fact whatsoever, and it’s neat to see Ingram get acknowledged for his leadership and positive attitude.

Mark Ingram Not Slowing Down

So how much longer could Ingram be expected to play? As he said himself, another 4-5 years is the expectation he is currently setting for himself, meaning he’s not going anywhere.

"I can play this game at a high level for a long time." @markingram21 pic.twitter.com/Lt21d3RRbG — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 14, 2020

“I am just blessed and thankful. The lord has my body feeling this way. I am with a great team that takes care of me. I feel like I can play this game at a high level, at the highest level for at least another 4-5 years,” he told reporters. “I honestly do. I feel good. My body feels good.”

The reason for this isn’t merely longevity, but the fact that Ingram feels as if he still has some major goals to reach on the field.

“I just want to be the best man. I want to be one of the best. You talk about running backs who have long, prestigious careers. I want to be in that discussion and talked about that way,” he said. “I just want to be the best player I can be, I want to win championships, and I want to do it at a high level and I feel like I could do it for a long time.”

After watching him last season, there’s no doubt that could be the case.

The Ravens already had one of the best offenses in the league last season, and Ingram was part of the best rushing attack in the league. There could have been a temptation to think there was no need for a player even of Dobbins’ caliber. Impressively, however, Ingram hasn’t felt that way at all when it comes to his relationship with the young running back.

In fact, Ingram is only looking forward to mentoring Dobbins more in the days ahead and has already begun the process.

Ingram said:

“He’s a great young back. He had a great career at Ohio State, that’s what this league is all about. Especially running backs, being able to pay the game forward. I had guys who paid the game forward to me. Just to be able to pass the game down, pass knowledge down. Anything he wants to know, I’m there to help him, there to support him. You’re only as strong as your weakest link so you try to bring everybody on, try to have everybody competing at a high level. He’s a good young dude. He reached out to me when he got drafted, he didn’t have to do that. So we’ve been talking over the offseason, and we’re finally in the building together. That chemistry will keep getting stronger and I’ll keep helping him.”

In Ingram, the Ravens have one of the best, most interesting teammates in the entire NFL.

