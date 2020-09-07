Ravens Reveal Roster Cuts, 2020 Practice Squad

The Baltimore Ravens had some difficult choices to make on Saturday, and they paired down their roster from 80 to 53 in preparation for the 2020 season.

By the time the late afternoon deadline rolled in, the Ravens had already made plenty of moves to get things in order. Here’s a look at the players they had cut from the roster in order to get to the NFL mandated 53 man limit.

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/F3J4Sqhgec — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 5, 2020

As for the team’s practice squad, it came over the weekend as well and included several players that were cut from the roster by the team a day earlier.

We have made the following Practice Squad additions: pic.twitter.com/SKr3U1dw4j — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 6, 2020

Overall, there were few surprises for the Ravens on either of these lists. The Ravens have a solid rookie group this season, and their practice squad will add some solid depth to the team this season at key spots on the on the offense and the defense in terms of preparing the team for battle.

Now, the Ravens will turn to figuring out how to win on the biggest stage this season with the roster they now have put together for the year ahead.

Ravens Roster Called Best in NFL

Suddenly, the Ravens have built what most consider to be one of the best rosters in the entire NFL. Recently, ESPN ranked the team as having the top roster in the league. In an Insider segment, the site ranked teams 1-32 and the Ravens came in the top spot.

The Bucs' wild offseason catapulted their roster into the NFL's top five 👀 Check out the full rankings (E+): https://t.co/nzSPT3HEwC pic.twitter.com/nNM0zjH7xU — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) June 24, 2020

The Ravens placed just ahead of some other elite teams, including both from last year’s Super Bowl. It’s another feather in the cap for the team.

Colin Cowherd: Ravens Have NFL’s Best Roster

The Ravens are getting a little love for their work building the team in recent years on multiple fronts. General manager Eric DeCosta got some major respect from Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd. According to Cowherd, the Ravens have the best roster in the NFL at this point in time. Here’s a look at that, and the other teams who place on the list just behind Baltimore.

Perhaps the biggest reason the Ravens are in such good shape is their quarterback Lamar Jackson. Offensively, the team also has some quality pieces such as Marquise Brown and Mark Andrews, and the defense has been beefed up with players who are both young and old this offseason.

This version of the Ravens will have to overcome some disappointment in the playoffs in order to take this throne, but clearly, the talent is there. The most fascinating part will be watching to see if the team can put everything together in the next few years and prove the analysts right.

Baltimore’s roster is already one of the best and the deepest in the NFL, and the focus now turns toward this team trying to get over the hump this season in terms of winning on the big playoff stage.

This is the 53 man roster that will be charged with doing just that starting next weekend.

READ NEXT: J.K. Dobbins’ NFL Debut Hyped