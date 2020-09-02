NFL Writer Fuels Alvin Kamara to Eagles Trade Rumors: ‘Great for Philly’

The curious case of Alvin Kamara keeps getting weirder and weirder by the minute. The rumors won’t stop.

Following three straight “unexcused absences” from Saints training camp, the talented running back’s name was put in many different trade scenarios. Patriots. Seahawks. Steelers. Jaguars. They all make some semblance of sense.

Eagles? Well, they were reportedly interested in a veteran rusher back in July … however, the coaching staff has shut that chatter down in recent weeks. Not surprisingly, Philadelphia did come up in a list of possible landing spots for Kamara penned by Complex.

In it, Zach Frydenlund acknowledges Miles Sanders’ presence and then adds that a “Sanders and Kamara duo in the backfield would be great for Philly.” Here is the complete thought process behind that quote:

Yes, the Eagles have Miles Sanders, but can you really have too many playmakers? It also seems like the Eagles are mentioned whenever a star hits the trade block, so why wouldn’t they be here? While a Sanders and Kamara duo in the backfield would be great for Philly, his pass catching would greatly improve a WR unit that was one of the worst in the NFL last season due to a variety of injuries.

Alvin Kamara is on the trading block.

– Eagles?

– 49ers?

Alvin Kamara is on the trading block.

– Eagles?

– 49ers?

– Seahawks?

Interesting thought, although Doug Pederson made it pretty clear as recently as Tuesday that is more than comfortable with his running backs room.

“I’ve been pleased with the running backs during camp.,” the head coach said. “Obviously, we know where Miles is at, day-to-day, working hard to get back.”

Saints Working on Extension with Kamara

Stop the trade talks on Kamara. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Kamara was back at Saints practice on Wednesday and he had a “nice talk” with Sean Payton. The two “cleared the air” and a long-term contract extension appears to be in the works.

The New Orleans head coach later addressed the media and confirmed negotiations were ongoing, saying: “We’re actively negotiating a contract with he and his agent. We’ll keep you posted if there’s any progress. We’re focused on him being a part of our plan for Week 1.”

Alvin Kamara back at practice.

Kamara is an absolute stud out of the backfield, arguably the best playmaker in the NFL. He has racked up 4,476 all-scrimmage yards since 2017, plus 37 total touchdowns. He also famously threw some shade at the Eagles in 2018 when he mocked the team’s “underdog” ski masks and called them “fraudulent.”

Later, he proclaimed that if the Saints had beaten the Vikings that year, then the Eagles would have never won the Super Bowl. New Orleans would have “beat the s*** out of them” in the NFC Championship Game. So there’s that.

Alvin Kamara wore a ski mask after the game. Mark Ingram: "There's a lot of fraudulents out there, so we gotta let them boys know who the real ski mask shawties is."

“We’d beat the s*** out of (the Eagles) cause we was rolling,” Kamara told Bleacher Report. “If we won (against Minnesota), I knew nobody was gonna stop us cause we came all the way back.”

