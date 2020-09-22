Luis Suarez Hands Barcelona Transfer Ultimatum

Luis Suarez has handed Barcelona a transfer ultimatum after being angered by the club’s decision to block a potential move to Atletico Madrid.

The Uruguay international has told the Catalan giants that he will either join Diego Simeone’s side this summer or stay at the Camp Nou and see out his contract that runs until 2021, according to Fernando Polo at Mundo Deportivo.

Suarez has already agreed a two-year deal with the Rojiblancos and is looking forward to joining Atleti. He believes he can compete for titles under Simeone and is happy to stay in Spain.

However, Suarez’s move to Atletico has been blocked by Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu who does not want the 33-year-old to leave for free and strengthen a title rival.

Suarez to Follow in David Villa’s Footsteps?

Barcelona may be reluctant to see Suarez head for Atletico as such a move would bring back memories of David Villa joining Los Colchoneros in a cut-price deal from Barcelona in 2013.

The striker scored on his debut against his former side in the Spanish Super Cup and went on to help Atletico win the 2013-14 La Liga title, pipping Barcelona to top spot by three points.

Villa was also part of the Atletico side that knocked Barcelona out of the Champions League in the quarter-finals of the competition in the same season.

Barcelona Must Make Suarez Decision

Barcelona now must make a decision on what to do with Suarez before the transfer window closes in less than two weeks. New manager Ronald Koeman has already made it clear the striker is not part of his plans for 2020-21.

The Dutch coach has left Suarez out of his three pre-season matches and has played Antoine Griezmann in attack along with captain Lionel Messi, Ansu Fati, and Philippe Coutinho.

Suarez could stay and see out his contract at the Camp Nou, but Barcelona will want to get his salary off the wage bill given their current financial issues.

