Ex-UFC Champion: ‘I Might Punch Him in the Sack’

According to former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, he might punch his opponent on September 19, Colby “Chaos” Covington, “in the sack”. “The Chosen One” is ranked No. 5 in the welterweight division and he will step inside the Octagon during UFC Fight Night to take on his nemesis, No. 2 ranked Chaos.

Woodley and Covington are former training partners out of American Top Team in Coconut Creek, Florida, and their feud is very real. The two fighters have verbally gone back and forth for years and fans will finally see them settle the score. During a recent Instagram Live, Woodley promised fans that he will let “these hands go” when he fights Chaos on September 19. He also told fans that he might punch Covington below the belt and take a warning from the referee.

The Chosen One said, “I agree with you, I will let my hands go. And you guys and you fans that are telling me ‘let your hands go, let your hands go,’ I need to let them go… and I agree with you. And you have that, you have my word [I will] let these hands go. I’ll let them go upside his head, body. I might even punch him in the sack for the warning, bow. I’ll take the warning or even the point deduction. So, I feel good guys.”

Last Month, Woodley Said He Expects ‘Racism’ From Covington to Buildup the Fight

In early August, Woodley spoke with former UFC fighter Mike Swick on episode 66 of the Real Quick with Mike Swick podcast. He told the Ultimate Fighter 1 contender that he is prepared for Covington to cross the line with his trash talking.

Woodley said (via MMA Mania):

He’s gonna try to use everything in mental warfare. He’s going to try to be racist, he’s going to try to talk about stuff from my personal life, he’s gonna bluff and make up s*** about the gym. He’s going to ask all these daggone questions cause he was in St. Louis with me so anything he can turn into something he’s going to do that. Guess what? I’m going to match him and make him look stupid.

According to Woodley, His Fight With Chaos Is Possibly the Biggest Match in His Career

There is a lot at stake on September 19 for the former training partners. And to Woodley, it is “probably biggest fight in my career.” During the same podcast, The Chosen One said that the “bragging rights” were on the line.

Woodley said to Swick (via BJPenn.com):

Because the situation, it’s bragging rights. He’s talked all this s***, but in my mind, he really knows what time it is but now because he has talked that much sh*t, he’s got to try to live up to it. He’s got to try to beat me. He’s been calling me out for three or four years damn near. So now it’s to the point where it’s personal and the other fights didn’t really mean as much.

