UFC Champ Warned: ‘Bring a F***ing Body Bag’

A UFC champ was sternly warned by his next opponent to “bring a f***ing body bag” to the Octagon at UFC 255. That savage slam was delivered via social media by former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt to current UFC flyweight champ Deiveson Figueiredo as the two head into their massive showdown scheduled for November 21.

Garbrandt posted, “You two lemon head mfers need go realize, I’m not trying to sell this fight! I’m going to fuck him up Wallid bring a fuckin body bag so you can carry this golem back to Brazil Flag of Brazil uh vai morrer deez nuts.”

You two lemon head mfers need go realize, I’m not trying to sell this fight! I’m going to fuck him up Wallid bring a fuckin body bag so you can carry this golem back to Brazil 🇧🇷 uh vai morrer deez nuts 🥜 https://t.co/JAWYOvHpCO — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) September 6, 2020

Garbrandt Later Doubled Down on Warning

Garbrandt posted that message in response to seeing a post from Figueiredo’s manager Wallid Ismail about a similar take his fighter Figueiredo delivered about Garbrandt.

Garbrandt didn’t like what he saw there, and the American doubled down on the matter a few minutes later.

Garbrandt posted, “Man it’s Sunday I wasn’t trying to respond but they will understand once he is in the cage with me and find out what he is up against so I’m not going to waste any energy on these golem looking hobbits.”

Man it’s Sunday I wasn’t trying to respond but they will understand once he is in the cage with me and find out what he is up against so I’m not going to waste any energy on these golem looking hobbits https://t.co/s9oKeTQps8 — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) September 6, 2020

Figueiredo’s Warning to Garbrandt Equally Strong

Figueiredo won the vacant UFC flyweight title in July by stopping Joseph Benavidez for the second straight time in a savagely one-sided beatdown.

The 32-year-old now has his mind set on welcoming Garbrandt to the division by handing him a similarly devastating loss in what would serve as the Brazilian’s first title defense.

Figueiredo’s confidence seems sky-high right now after demolishing Benavidez. With a nickname like “God of War” and the fight clips to prove it, it’s no wonder Figueiredo believes he’ll win again in his next fight.

The UFC flyweight champ used his Instagram page to tell Garbrandt exactly what he thought he would do to him when the two climb into the cage at UFC 255.

Figueiredo posted, “@cody_nolove you think you are going to take my Belt? I go to sleep dreaming of taking your head off!!!! I wake up thinking of knocking you out. my whole day is dedicated to putting you to sleep!!!!…”

UFC 255’s Main Event Could Be Savage War

Garbrandt had lost three straight contests before scoring what many believe will be the KO of the year back in June over longtime bantamweight contender Raphael Assuncao at UFC 250.

Now Garbrandt heads down to flyweight in hopes of snagging UFC gold in his second division.

Garbrandt grabbed the UFC bantamweight belt from Dominick Cruz back in 2016 before losing it in his next fight against T.J. Dillashaw.

But Garbrandt looked like a new fighter in his last fight, and many expect Figueiredo vs. Garbrandt to be one of the best fights on the card.

