UFC Superstar Conor McGregor: ‘Juice Head Rats’

Seemingly one of UFC superstar Conor McGregor’s favorite things to do on social media is to take shots at one of his biggest rivals, Nate Diaz, and on Friday morning, he did just that.

Notorious is currently preparing to participate in a 180-km marathon on a water-bike across the Mediterranean Sea from Corsica to Monaco. He was surprised on Friday when USADA showed up and issued him a random drug test, as per UFC regulation.

Even though Notorious says he’s retired, he is still in the USADA testing pool and is subjected to drug tests. McGregor shared two pictures of documents he was given by the testing agents, writing, “What’s going on here @ufc? USADA have just arrived to my yacht this morning for testing? I’ve retired guys! But go on then, I’ll allow them test me. It’s all natural here baby! Forever and always, God Bless. 180km across the Mediterranean Sea tomorrow! LET’S GO!!”

He then followed up the tweet with a shot at one of his biggest rivals, Nate Diaz. Tagging Diaz, Notorious tweeted, “Juice head rats @NateDiaz209.” See the Twitter thread below:

Juice head rats @NateDiaz209 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 11, 2020

Notorious and Diaz have a long history of throwing verbal and physical jabs at each other. The two UFC stars have fought twice, with Nate Diaz winning via second-round submission at UFC 196 and McGregor winning by majority decision at UFC 202.

Since their last fight in August 2016, the two have gone back and forth on social media insulting the other.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: UFC Legend Georges St-Pierre: ‘I Don’t Think I Could’