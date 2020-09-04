Washington Waives Adrian Peterson, Power RB Perfect Fit For Eagles

Adrian Peterson has 14,216 career rushing yards. He is now a free agent.

The Washington Football Team waived their presumptive starting running back as the team looks to get younger at the position, mainly with Antonio Gibson and Bryce Love. Peterson, who turned 35 in March, showed he had something left in the tank last year after rushing for 898 yards and five touchdowns.

If the Eagles wanted to add the perfect complement to Miles Sanders — a veteran power rusher who can break tackles in the red zone — then there is no better option than the future Hall of Famer.

The Eagles already laid the groundwork for adding Peterson when the team released three running backs on Thursday, including Elijah Holyfield, Adrian Killins, and Michael Warren. Holyfield was the front-runner to win the fourth running back spot in Philly. Now the Eagles are down to just three rushers on their roster: Sanders, Boston Scott, Corey Clement. Of course, the team continues to pound the drum that they are good at that spot.

“I think we have good backs,” running backs coach Duce Staley said on Aug. 19. “I think that Miles can do it all, and when you have a guy like Miles that can make people miss, that can lower his shoulder and also run you over, you want to put the ball in his hands as much as possible and you trust him. I think that’s what we are. We have Corey, we have Boston, we have a cast of younger guys, also, and we’ll see what they can do here shortly.”

Peterson Beast in Red Zone Situations

Peterson, the seventh overall pick in 2007, has been an absolute beast in the red zone since arriving in the NFL. He has racked up 981 yards and 82 touchdowns when he’s been within striking distance of six points, plus 114 first downs on 418 total carries. He wouldn’t just keep Sanders’ legs fresh in Philly, he would jump-start the entire offense.

NFL.com writer Bucky Brooks wrote the following about Peterson’s aggressive running style in an article from 2015. While it’s true the veteran running has slowed down in his advanced age, his plodding, take-no-prisoners approach hasn’t changed. He’s still a power back in every sense of the word.

“Despite missing 15 games last season due to suspension, Peterson retains a lofty spot on this list because of his explosiveness and nose for the goal line,” Brooks wrote, via Tulsa World. “The six-time Pro Bowler scored at least 10 rushing touchdowns in his first seven seasons, and he’s tallied 91 total TDs (86 rushing, five receiving) in 104 games as the Vikings’ primary scoring option.”Peterson’s rugged running style and ferocious intensity make him nearly impossible to bring down in one-on-one situations. Moreover, he is an electric runner with a knack for finding paydirt when handed the ball in critical situations. Given the explosive potential of the Vikings’ offense in 2015, Peterson should see plenty of opportunities to put the ball in the paint.”

