World Champ Admits ‘I Was Wrong’ After Viral Video

An undefeated boxing champ admitted he was “wrong” for actions caught on tape in a disturbing video of the fighter roughing up an ex-girlfriend that surfaced back in February. WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis is one of the most gifted and talented prizefighters in the sport, but the 25-year-old was caught on multiple cameras aggressively confronting and angrily grabbing a woman during a celebrity basketball game in Miami on Feb. 1.

“I was just mad,” Davis said on “The Last Stand” podcast per TMZ Sports. “And, once I seen her, it’s not [like] I grabbed her by her neck, I grabbed her shirt, like, you gotta get outta here type thing.”

Davis seemed half apologetic about the incident and half defensive about his actions.

“And, I probably was wrong for doing that. I was wrong for doing that. But, it wasn’t so much of not me trying to hit her, it was just me angry.”

Watch Viral Video of Davis Grabbing Woman

TMZ Sports re-shared the viral video of that incident. You can watch that video below.

In the video, Davis appears to walk on the baseline of the court toward the front row. He grabs a woman from her seat, then appears to shove that woman in the direction he wants to her go. Other footage of the incident from a different camera appears to show Davis throw a punch at someone off-screen.

Davis Disputes Hitting Woman, Sought Help After for Anger Issues

During his interview with Custer, though, Davis disputes that he threw a punch at the woman.

“I’m a fighter,” Davis said. “If I touch you in any kind of way, like as far as fists, [I will] hurt you. So it wasn’t that. It was just me removing her from that situation that she wasn’t supposed to be in.”

Davis also revealed to Custer that he sought professional help after the incident for help with dealing with anger.

“It wasn’t because I have to,” Davis said. “it’s more so of because of the situation in the future — knowing how to deal with stuff in the future.”

Davis Charged by Police for Simple Battery

According to CNN, local authorities looked into the incident because the viral video of the attack surfaced on social media.

Subsequently, Davis was charged with simple battery and domestic violence. He pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Per the Coral Gables Police Department, the woman suffered injuries to her hip and left jaw during the incident.

Moreover, the police report indicates the video of Davis throwing a punch in the video at someone off-screen is “consistent with a strike to the face where the victim sustained injuries to her lip and left jaw.”

The court case has not yet been resolved, but Davis (22-0, 22 KOs) is scheduled to face Leo Santa Cruz on October 24 on Showtime pay-per-view.

