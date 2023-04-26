NFL Draft: Former GM Randy Mueller Reveals Final 2023 Position Rankings

Former NFL general manager and 2000 NFL Executive of the Year, Randy Mueller, has finalized his 2023 NFL draft positional rankings and scouting notes.

You can re-visit his final 2022 rankings here.

Most overrated prospect: Florida QB Anthony Richardson

Most underrated prospect: Tennessee WR Jaylin Hyatt



Riskiest pick: Georgia DT Jalen Carter

Favorite player evaluation: Utah TE Dalton Kincaid

Team most likely to make noise: Philadelphia Eagles

Top-10 Overall Prospects in the 2023 Class

Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia Tyree Wilson, DE, Texas Tech Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State Bryce Young, QB, Alabama Christian Gonzalez, DB, Oregon Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia Will Anderson, EDGE, Alabama Joey Porter Jr, DB, Penn St Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

1. CJ Stroud, Ohio State

For me, Stroud is better physically than 2022’s top prospect, Kenny Pickett. He checks the most boxes without hesitation in this year’s draft and his personality and leadership at Ohio State tell me the pro game won’t be too big for him. He is worthy of being the No. 1 overall pick and I would not hesitate if I were the Carolina Panthers.

2. Bryce Young, Alabama

I like Young a lot. I have no issue with his skill set or ability. He consistently has done all the things you want from your QB. He is worthy of picking high, although I probably wouldn’t trade up to get him (just my opinion). In fact, I’d pick him very early, if there wasn’t another QB who I felt better about.

3. Will Levis, Kentucky

In Levis, I see a very high-end physical talent who struggles with accuracy and decision-making. That makes me nervous. Is the upside there or is he fatally flawed? It’s a risk to me any way you look at it and therefore I couldn’t consider taking him before later in the first round, at best.

4. Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

I like this kid a lot. Although not ideal, I would not be discouraged by his age or the injury at the end of the day. It is outweighed, for me, by his calmness in the pocket and his ability to anticipate and see the field. It may not be until 2024, but somebody in the NFL is getting a starting QB. At the end of the day, I may even take him over the next guy on the list.

5. Anthony Richardson, Florida

Richardson has all the physical tools you look for when setting your QB criteria for an NFL QB. Unfortunately, he is very, very raw and unrefined as a player at the most complicated position in the sport. His decision-making is, at best, a work in progress. He is currently a thrower and not an NFL passer. He’s a project with big upside, but way too risky to consider, in my opinion, early in the draft.

Top 5 Running Back Prospects

1. Bijan Robinson, Texas (6-0, 222, 4.50)

No surprises here. One of the best players in this year’s draft. Complete skill set, backed up with production as a three-down player. Size, speed, burst and instincts for the position with natural vision and feel. He is sudden for a big man with excellent ability to come to balance and go either way behind blocks. Has hands and understands routes. Should come into the league as one of the best backs when he gets off the bus.

2. Tank Bigsby, Auburn (6-0, 210, 4.50)

Bigsby was my surprise of the 2023 group. Shows natural run vision and feel. Has excellent pad level through the line and on contact. Acceleration and ability to make jump cuts when the hole is clogged. He can put his foot in the ground and hit holes with both pace and power. He can also make people miss in the hole and in space. Plays like a big back on contact by moving the pile forward. Catches easy and has kick return skills that have yet to be exploited. All the tools to be an NFL starting RB.

3. Devon Achane, Texas A&M (5-9, 188, 4.45)

Two-year starter at A&M and had a full load this year with 196 carries, despite his smaller frame. Also had 36 catches. Might need the right scheme at the next level but this kid is explosive, has make-you-miss suddenness and runs much harder than his measurables would indicate. He is hard to get on the ground and made me say “wow” more than once per game. Shows no hesitation to run inside and has great speed to bounce and turn the corner. Also, should translate into a top-notch KR guy at the next level.

4. Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama (5-10, 200, 4.52)

Gibbs is a rotation back in a lot of Alabama tape. His 150 carries might serve as a measuring stick for the next level. He is very sudden and elusive enough to warrant some time at slot receiver as well. He has very good hands, and excels in the passing game. As a runner, he is a one-cut guy, who makes definitive decisions but at 200 pounds, he might not move the pile after contact like some bigger frames. Might be more of a weapon than an every-play back at the next level.

5. Zach Evans, Ole Miss (6-0, 215, 4.50)

Transfer from TCU. He has an all-around skill set that translates to the NFL game. Shows natural vision to find holes, can break arm tackles and also show juice to bounce and turn the corner outside. Particularly good fit for teams who run a one-back set and might even be worthy of reps as a slot receiver. Needs to shore up his pass protection technique. At the right time in this year’s draft, he would be of real good value.

Top 5 Wide Receiver Prospects

1. Jaylin Hyatt, Tennessee (6-0, 185, 4.40)

Hyatt is my top-rated guy because he combines length and speed that takes the top off defenses. He has very good ball skills, catches outside his frame and his acceleration away from defenders after the catch is exceptional. His route tree at Tennessee is limited but he has the skill set of quick feet, very good body control and the ability to get in and out of breaks that project, for me, into having big upside. His ability to track long balls make defenses have to respect his home run ability.

2. Jordan Addison, USC (6-0, 175, 4.48)

Very versatile and explosive athletic ability with feet and body control as a route runner. He can extend and catch outside his frame. Addison has a knack for creating separation from defenders to get open versus man or zone coverage. Aligned inside and outside in USC offense and also has special punt return ability. He can make people miss with the ball in his hands after the catch and in the return game. Needs to add some bulk (very skinny) but has starter skill set for the NFL.

3. Quentin Johnston, TCU (6-4, 215, 4.49)

Big-framed WR who shows the niftiness and speed of a smaller player. Physicality is evident in beating press coverage at the line of scrimmage and breaking tackles after catch. Has good football IQ and nice feel for soft spots in zones. Johnston can high-point the ball and shows an extremely large catch radius. His hands can be somewhat inconsistent and that might detour some teams but his talent and upside are enticing.

4. Zay Flowers, Boston College (5-10, 172, 4.42)

Smaller, slot receiver who is shifty and quicker than he is fast. His timed speed might be better than his play speed. Flowers catches very well and has burst to get away from defenders after the catch. He is a smooth route runner but at times incidental contact might affect his game. I worry a bit about his less-than-ideal size in a big man’s game.

5. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State (6-1, 200, 4.53)

Productive slot receiver who is best served by his instincts and football smarts. He is an efficient route runner who understands how and where to be available for the QB in the Buckeye offense. Open often and has put up big numbers in this system. May lack ideal speed as a deep threat but works very well underneath and as a chains mover.

Top 5 Tight End Prospects

1. Dalton Kincaid, Utah (6-3, 246, 4.55)

A really good player who was easy to value for me. Kincaid can run, can catch, can get open without being schemed and will be a guy the QB looks to constantly at the next level. His versatility will fit in any offense and even though he may not be a traditional “end-of-the-line TE” his skill set translates to be a tough and aggressive offensive weapon. He’s going to get picked early and I’d love to have him on my team.

2. Darnell Washington, Georgia (6-6, 264, 4.64)

With only 45 career catches you might question why I have him rated so high. Washington has elite size, speed and physical presence that is not often seen at his position. His catch radius makes him an open target, even when he’s covered. He can run after the catch and is really hard for defenders to bring down. Body control for a big man is rare. He is effective as a blocker in the run game, gets movement at the point of attack on double teams and angle blocks and will be a real contributor on all three downs in the NFL. An advanced passing game at the next level will project Washington to the top of the heap in the NFL.

3. Luke Musgrave, Oregon State (6-5, 253, 4.61)

Musgrave only played two games and had 11 catches in 2022 so evaluators will have to make a leap of faith to project him to the next level. He showed in my exposure to have speed, quickness, body control and catching ability/radius to compare with former Dolphins and current Patriots Mike Gesicki tight end. A very good and detailed route runner with speed to stretch the deep middle versus zones. I would think most NFL teams will value him as a good second or third-round addition.

4. Michael Mayer, Notre Dame (6-4, 249, 4.70)

A very good college player with a versatile skill set to do everything that an NFL tight end will be asked to do. He is just not a dynamic athlete like the guys above him on this list. He has physical strength and want-to to block. He can run routes effectively and catches everything. I do think the system will have to be used to free him up at the NFL level, but he should be an effective starting TE. He should be a solid pro.

5. Sam La Porta, Iowa (6-3, 249, 4.65)

La Porta is a productive, multi-use TE/FB who has 150 college catches on his resume. I like his quickness, his body control and his ability to feel coverage in the passing game. His hands and ball skills are above average. He is also a smart, under-control blocker who should be effective at the NFL level and is used out of the backfield or on the move. He’s very good at finding targets to block on the second level. I like him as a mid-round choice.

Top 5 Offensive Line Prospects

1. Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia (6-5, 311)

The 21-year-old redshirt sophomore is the most talented tackle in this year’s class. He has top-notch athletic ability to go with a tough and nasty demeanor. He has elite feet, ideal arm length and ability to protect on an island in the NFL at left tackle. He lacks football intangibles and maturity but he is young and has tremendous upside and should be selected very early in this year’s draft.

2. Paris Johnson, OT, Ohio State (6-6, 313)

The junior might be a first-round consideration for some. Plays left tackle in one of the best programs in the country. His feet and lateral agility should allow him to stay at left tackle in the NFL. He’s a finesse run blocker who needs to improve his lower body engagement and his punch.

3. Peter Skoronski, OG, Northwestern (6-4, 313)

Skoronski played left tackle in college but his skill set and lack of ideal length probably makes him a guard on most NFL draft boards. He’s tough, he can bend and has the ability to sustain contact in the run game, which makes him a full-time player at the next level, at an interior position. He is compact in his movements, and can pull and adjust on the move. Good solid player.

4. Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma (6-4, 315)

Harrison is an easy-moving big guy who should hold up fine on an island at the NFL level because of his initial quickness, pass sets and adjusting on the move. Bounces around like a much smaller player and has a very aggressive mentality. Lacks ideal bulk and strength in the run game but that should improve with maturity. Good player.

5. Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee (6-5, 333)

Stronger and more physical than the guys above. Has punch and anchor to knock back defenders on contact. His mass covers up smaller players in the run game. Probably best suited for right tackle at the NFL level. A heavy-handed player with real good anchor to combat bull rushes.

Top 5 Defensive Front-7 Prospects

1. Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia (6-3, 314)

Carter has rare talent and on tape has all the tools to succeed in the NFL. It’s the intangibles that are keeping NFL general managers awake at night. Size, explosive power and elite athletic ability are the reasons he was able to dominate at the colligate level. I didn’t say I’d pick him first, but he tops my list of prospects off tape alone.

2. Tyree Wilson DE Texas Tech (6-5, 271)

Size, speed, athleticism and fit as a 5-technique defensive end at the next level. This combination is hard to find and is missing in many drafts. A true defensive end who is better using power and his hands than on the edge as a speed rusher. More smooth than twitchy. Think DeForest Buckner as a comparison. Wilson plays the run “at him” as well as in pursuit. Love the fit for a 3-4 scheme.

3. Will Anderson DE/OB Alabama (6-3, 253, 4.65)

Productive college pass rusher who should get sacks at the NFL level as well. His fit in base defenses might be the only question, but on 3rd downs, I know where he will be: Coming off the edge. Not an elite athlete but has top-notch nose for the ball and football IQ. His motor runs hot consistently and though there is some stiffness to his game, he flourishes when the lights are bright.

4. Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh (6-1, 281, 4.67)

He was a one-man wrecking crew at Pitt, with great quickness, agility and balance. He sees through blockers and has an excellent feel and nose for the ball versus both the run and pass. He plays bigger than his measurables, and is as sudden of an athlete as there is in this draft. Really hard for guards and centers to handle because of his natural leverage and hand use. A 3-technique or inside-type player in a 4-3 scheme fits him best.

T-5. Lukas Van Ness, DE, Iowa (6-5, 272, 4.58)

Washington Commanders fans, think Ryan Kerrigan. Van Ness has length, can run and will fit best as a true DE in a four-man front. He can rush on the edge, runs tricks and stunts well and plays consistently hard. Will have to improve his run defense at the point of attack, but added strength will go along way toward that. Probably falls later in the first round.

T-5. Bryan Bresee, DE/DT, Clemson (6-5, 298, 4.86)

Bresee has Pittsburgh Steelers 5-technique DE written all over him. He has very good quickness, agility and can run well in space, especially for being a cupcake under 300 pounds. Tough, aggressive and very versatile. Could play anywhere across the front line.

Top 5 Cornerback Prospects

1. Christian Gonzalez, Oregon (6-1, 197, 4.38)

Love his overall skill set and upside (20 years old). Has needed length to make it hard to throw over him, plays press coverage with long arms and has feet to play bail and off coverage as well. Very athletic, keeps his feet on the ground and reacts quickly because of it. His ball skills are very good (4 INTs and 6 pass breakups). Big, fast and once his body matures, could have “special” written all over him.

2. Joey Porter Jr, Penn State (6-2, 198, 4.46)

Allowed 143 yards of receptions in 10 games in 2022. Porter Jr. has top-notch feet, hips and an easy backpedal to play all different techniques. He has size, plays with a competitive spirit and clearly is wired with think skin to bounce back — all traits hard to find at the NFL level. I think being around the ball as much as he has (son of Joey Porter) allows him to play with high football IQ and confidence.

3. Devon Witherspoon, Illinois (6-0, 180, 4.42)

Aligned as inside nickel corner guy often. Witherspoon is tough, he can be physical and likes to close aggressively on the ball. He is not as smooth as the guys above, but he might be just as sudden. He will be fine when outside at corner as well because he’s comfortable playing “off coverage” where he is asked to pedal and break. A very emotional and high-energy player.

4. Deonte Banks, Maryland (6-0, 197, 4.35)

Very fast and athletic (42” vertical). Not as polished as the above two, but has all the physical traits to play at a high NFL level. Loves to press and get his hands on receivers and will be a great fit for teams looking to play a lot of man-to-man defense. He’ll have to learn patience and how the NFL game is being officiated (too many penalties with his hands). Hasn’t played a ton of football. Comes from a small high school program.

5. Cam Smith, South Carolina (6-0, 188, 4.43)

Smith has the physical skills. He can pedal, can turn and run without losing ground and can close and come downhill. He reads and reacts as well as any corner in the draft. He will however get bored, get too casual and will get too many penalties because of it when in catch-up or panic mode. He finds and plays the ball very well which is not a given in this day and age of cover corners.