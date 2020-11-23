49ers Waive Ex-Eagles No-Name ‘Bum’ LB After Failed Physical

The name Kiko Alonso is likely to ignite a smoldering rage inside Eagles fans’ hearts. He was the former Oregon linebacker who cut short LeSean McCoy’s record-setting Eagles career after Chip Kelly traded him to Buffalo for Alonso. It started a crazy domino effect that dismantled one of the most prolific Philly offenses in recent memory.

Alonso, who was acquired by the 49ers earlier this month, has been waived with a failed physical designation. He suffered a torn ACL last year as a member of the Saints in their wild-card playoff game. Alonso never played a snap in 2020 after New Orleans jettisoned him to San Francisco. The 30-year-old has recorded 588 career tackles (30 for loss), seven forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries and three sacks in seven seasons. He’s a free agent, although it’s unlikely any team will take a flier on him.

McCoy, of course, left Philly as the franchise’s all-time leading rusher (6,792 yards) and may get a shiny bust in Canton one day. The Pennsylvania native never wanted to give up his midnight green jersey and often poked fun at the “little short coach.” He also took aim at Alonso — the no-name linebacker he was traded for — in harsh comments to his agent Drew Rosenhaus.

Kiko Alonso posted this photo on his Instagram page. LeSean McCoy responded by calling the Dolphins LB a “bum” https://t.co/UmzFud3u17 pic.twitter.com/M9QilXTmuA — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 10, 2017

“The first thing he [Rosenahaus] told me was, ‘Shady, this is not a joke. You’ve been traded to Buffalo. For Kiko Alonso,’” McCoy told the Buffalo News in 2017. “I said, ‘Drew, stop playing. Who the hell is Kiko Alonso?’ You can quote that. I didn’t know who that dude was. I looked him up. I was pissed. I didn’t want to come [to Buffalo].”

Ronald Darby Excelling in Washington

Meanwhile, another familiar face has resurrected his career in his new home. Former Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby became the first Washington defender to break up three passes and recover a fumble in the same game in nine years in Week 11. He is ranked the fifth-best player at his position, per Pro Football Focus.

This is such a great play by Ronald Darby to save a TD. Washington is playing cover 4 and I'm 95% positive Apke should be taking this deep post. Darby hesitates around the 18 yard line to stay with Higgins expecting Apke to take him. He doesn't, and Darby makes a hell of a play. pic.twitter.com/Bgnhvb2Knz — Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) November 23, 2020

Darby inked a one-year, $4 million deal in D.C. after Philly let him walk in free agency. He was criticized heavily last year for his coverage skills, but it looks like he was just a bad fit for defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz’s scheme. Darby has excelled in Washington and should get a lucrative contract extension there.

Alshon Jeffery Eating Up Travis Fulgham’s Snaps?

There has been a small uproar about Alshon Jeffery stealing snaps away from Travis Fulgham. While it’s true that Fulgham’s numbers are down considerably since Jeffery’s return from injury, it’s not due to a lack of snaps or targets. Fulgham was out there for 65 snaps (96%) versus Cleveland and saw seven targets. Check that against five snaps (6%) and two targets for Jeffery in Week 11.

Routes run in Alshon Jeffery's first game (per @PFF): Jalen Reagor: 38

Travis Fulgham: 36

Greg Ward: 25

Jeffery: 15 — Jim Sannes (@JimSannes) November 15, 2020

Fulgham’s falloff in production — two catches for 16 yards over his last two games — appears to be more likely to defenses scheming better and accounting for him. The Eagles need to do a better job game-planning to get him open, something Doug Pederson alluded to.

“I’m not worried about Alshon’s presence right now. I’m concerned about Travis’s production and getting him better and helping him get better. He needs to get better,” the head coach told reporters on Monday. “As I’ve mentioned, we all have enough to do, enough work to do, and obviously he is part of that group.”

