76ers Swap Prized Rookie for Established Star in Proposed Offseason Trade

This year, the Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers were swept in consecutive rounds of the postseason by the New York Knicks.

As a result, both teams will be looking to upgrade over the offseason in order to avoid a similar fate next year, and one trade proposal sees the two teams swapping stars over the offseason.

Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report proposed a trade between the Sixers and Cavaliers that would ship V.J. Edgecombe, Paul George and Philadelphia’s 2026 first-round pick to Cleveland in exchange for Donovan Mitchell and Max Strus.

Swartz says that the opportunity to get off Paul George’s contract while also pairing Mitchell with Tyrese Maxey in the frontcourt could be intriguing for Philly, while the additions of George and Edgecombe could help keep the Cavs in the contender conversation in the Eastern Conference both in the present and into the future.

“Edgecombe is probably untouchable after his fantastic rookie season. The 20-year-old averaged 16.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.4 steals while starting all 75 of his games. … But if Philly can pair Mitchell next to Tyrese Maxey in the backcourt AND get off the George contract, it’s a conversation the front office at least needs to have,” Swartz wrote.