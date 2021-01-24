Aaron Rodgers’ Girlfriend: Is Packers QB Dating Danica Patrick in 2021?

Aaron Rodgers and ex-girlfriend Danica Patrick revealed during the last NFL offseason that the couple is no longer dating. Patrick’s representatives confirmed to Fox News in July 2020 that Rodgers and Patrick were no longer an item after both athletes stopped posting pictures with the other person last spring.

Despite rumors linking the quarterback to actress Shailene Woodley, Rodgers is not believed to be dating anyone as 2021 begins and the quarterback has not publicly discussed his current romantic life. Rodgers did open up about his life after the breakup during a September 2020 interview on The Pat McAfee Show. The quarterback did not mention Patrick by name but the interview took place well after their breakup.

“I have just a new and increased love of life,” Rodgers explained, according to the New York Post. “And I’ve made decisions and changes and habits that put me in a lot better head space and there’s just a lot of things that have come together in my life over the last few months that have really been enjoyable and reminded me, given me perspective, on life and in football to view things through the most positive lens I possibly can. And that’s why I’m having so much fun and it starts with love. And then surrounding yourself with people that you really enjoy.”

Rodgers on Patrick Prior to Their Breakup: ‘We’re Just 2 People Who Enjoy Being Around Each Other’

During a lengthy 2018 interview with Artful Living, Rodgers gave some of his most open comments on his relationship with Patrick. The quarterback discussed why their relationship was working so well at the time, noting they really “enjoy being around each other and love each other.”

“We’re just two people who enjoy being around each other and love each other,” Rodgers noted. “We’re really into each other. So there are going to be posts with each other because we enjoy each other’s company a lot. We’re really attracted to each other.”

Prior to Dating Patrick, Rodgers Was in a Relationship With Actress Olivia Munn

Rodgers was in a relationship with actress Olivia Munn prior to dating Patrick, but they reportedly broke up in 2017. Rodgers discussed what he learned from their relationship during a 2017 interview with ESPN’s Mina Kimes.

“When you are living out a relationship in the public eye, it’s definitely … it’s difficult,” Rodgers admitted. “It has some extra constraints, because you have other opinions about your relationship, how it affects your work and, you know, just some inappropriate connections.”

After their breakup, Munn opened up on trying to help Rodgers mend his relationship with his family. During a 2018 interview with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM, Munn opened up about the complications within the Rodgers family, admitting that the quarterback’s fame made things even more challenging.

“I just think it’s really important to try to mend things in a family,” Munn explained, via USA Today. “And I encourage that. But at the end of the day, I do believe that family and fame and success can be really complicated if their dreams are connected to your success. I don’t think either side of the road is clean, but I do think it’s not OK when you try to stand on someone’s shoulders and then throw dirt in their face, which is what I think they did with him.”

