Adam Fantilli Isn’t Hiding Personal Feelings About Kirill Marchenko

Ahead of Tuesday’s matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Adam Fantilli has made it clear he has no regrets about the Kirill Marchenko trade. In fact, the Blue Jackets center said the organization was better off moving a player who wanted out.

“Happy we got guys who want to be here,” Fantilli told the media on Tuesday. “It would have been a nightmare having a guy that didn’t want to be here all year. I’m glad we got that trade done when we did and got guys who want to be here.”

Adam Fantilli says it would’ve been a nightmare to have Kirill Marchenko in Columbus this season after he made it known he didn’t want to be with the team anymore 🤨 “He has his reasons, and I’m happy we got guys who want to be here. It would’ve been a nightmare having a guy who… https://t.co/SScZesSrI3 pic.twitter.com/mwcml5muAY — Leafslatest (@Leafslatest) October 20, 2026

Fantilli Took It Personally

Fantilli said it was hard not to take the situation personally, as he had expected to play alongside Marchenko all season. He said the two spoke briefly after a team drug-testing session, when Marchenko told him he was leaving.

“I had a conversation with him right before he left, wished him well, but since he left I haven’t talked to him,” Fantilli said.

He added that he hasn’t gone in depth with Marchenko about the reasons behind the request, saying Marchenko “has his reasons,” whether they involved linemates, management or coaches.

Fantilli had kind words for his former linemate, describing him as “super smart, skilled” and “a competitor” who wanted to win and make plays.

The problem, in his view, was Marchenko’s desire to be elsewhere. “Not wanting to be here puts someone in a category where he’s kind of isolated,” Fantilli said. “We want guys who want to work together and figure this whole thing out together, and I think we got that.”

Matchup Could Get Fiesty

There are several underlying storylines brewing as the two teams are set to meet on Tuesday night. While Marchenko got what he wanted, the Blue Jackets probably feel like they have something to prove. Fantilli is likely to have a game in an attempt to prove he’s useful without Marchenko on his wing.

Meanwhile, Matthew Knies was the player moved in the deal to Columbus. He spoke to the media on Tuesday as well. “I wish I could have experienced my time there a little bit longer, but things happen. I was excited to get an opportunity here. A lot of young guys to play with, a good core and one of the best defensemen in the league.” He added, “I’ve never experienced something like this, looking across and seeing a lot of familiar faces. But I think a lot of guys will tell you, there are no friends on the ice until after.”

Werenski Questions Linger

The Fantilli comments come amid ongoing speculation about the future of another Columbus star. On Frankly Hockey on Oct. 1, Frank Seravalli said he wouldn’t be shocked if the Blue Jackets made a coaching change within 20 games. He also said the situation involving defenceman Zach Werenski “has never really left,” noting that Werenski may ultimately decide he doesn’t want to stay in Columbus.

If Werenski was listening when Fantilli called out Marchenko, it will be intriguing to see if there’s any chemistry or locker room issues moving forward on that front. Perhaps not, given that Werenski walked back rumors of a trade request.