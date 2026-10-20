Hi, Subscriber

Matthew Knies Shares His Side Of Maple Leafs Trade

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Utah Mammoth v Columbus Blue Jackets
Getty
COLUMBUS, OHIO - OCTOBER 03: Matthew Knies #89 of the Columbus Blue Jackets warmups before the game against the Utah Mammoth at Nationwide Arena on October 03, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

Matthew Knies and the Toronto Maple Leafs will be on the same ice on Tuesday night.

They won’t be on the same team, though. The Leafs made sure of that with a trade on the eve of this season.

So instead, Knies will be hosting his former team on Tuesday. He plays for the Columbus Blue Jackets now, and that’s where Toronto is for their game on Oct. 20.

It’s the first time that Knies will suit up against the team that traded him less than a month ago.

There will certainly be all sorts of odd emotions, but Knies is doing his best to move forward with the Blue Jackets.

Of course, he was asked plenty about this matchup in the lead-up to Tuesday night.

Matthew Knies on Trade Shock

Knies wasn’t totally shocked by the trade, it turns out.

That makes sense, because the rumor mill had swirled around his name for months before he was finally dealt.

“In this summer it just came up over and over and just felt like it was something they needed to do,” Knies told TSN of the trade rumors involving him leaving the Maple Leafs. “Yeah, I’m here now and that’s all I have to worry about.”

Knies was on a relatively affordable contract and was a much more tradeable asset than pretty much anyone else on Toronto’s roster.

That made it tough for him to feel settled as the Maple Leafs struggled through a bumpy 2025-26 season. There were rumors before the trade deadline, and then they started again when the season ended.

“I wish I could’ve experienced my time there a little bit longer,” Knies told TSN.

Now, instead, he’s trying to learn his new home in Columbus.

Why Maple Leafs Traded Matthew Knies

The Leafs decided they wanted more offensive firepower and went in a direction different from Knies’ power forward game.

In acquiring Kirill Marchenko from the Blue Jackets, they got one of the NHL’s fastest skaters, and they signed him to a contract extension, too.

Knies hadn’t really done anything wrong, but it’s almost like Toronto had long since convinced themselves that Knies would eventually be traded. Even the transition to a new front office didn’t end the Knies trade rumors.

It all became even more headline-grabbing when they traded Knies the night before their 2026-27 season began, but the reality was that this had been a long time coming.

Knies may not have deserved to be traded, but that’s not always how things work in the NHL, and so now he suits up for the Blue Jackets.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

0 Comments

Matthew Knies Shares His Side Of Maple Leafs Trade

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x