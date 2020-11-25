Roundhouse Wedding Kick Couple Adam Gaudette & Micaela Robinson Married in June 2020

Adam Gaudette and Micaela Robinson married on June 20, 2020. In November 2020, a video from their wedding showing Gaudette delivering a roundhouse kick to his wife went viral on TikTok.

The video shows Gaudette, a forward with the Vancouver Canucks in the NHL, preparing to give his new bride a lapdance. Gaudette has removed his shirt at this point. While trying to spin his leg over his seated bride’s head, Gaudette inadvertently kicked Robinson in the head. The music chosen by Gaudette for the dance was Ginuwine’s 1996 hit “Pony.” Ginuwine has yet to acknowledge his role in the viral video.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Gaudette & Robinson Stayed Up Partying Until 8 a.m. on the Night of Their Wedding

According to a post on Gaudette’s Instagram page from the couple’s wedding day, the nuptials took place in Goshen, New York, around 60 miles north of Manhattan. Gaudette wrote in the caption, “We did it, my beautiful bride we did it. Best night of my life and a dream come true. Thank you to everyone who came and made this night so special for us. I love you.” Gaudette made no reference to kicking his wife in the head on his Instagram page.

Robinson did not post the video on TikTok until November 18. The clip took part in a TikTok challenge involving the song “Oh No” by Capone that sees users post videos of embarrassing moments. She titled it, “How my husband ruined our wedding part 1.” Robinson wrote in the description of the video that she cried for a “little bit” and that her head was “throbbing” after she was kicked and Gaudette felt “insanely bad” but it was “fine” because the couple “ended up partying until 8 am with our best friends.” During the video, Robinson said that she thought that she might have a concussion.

2. The Couple Had Originally Planned to Have 200 People at Their Nuptials

Shortly after the couple’s wedding, Robinson wrote on Instagram, “although it was not the wedding we had originally planned, this was easily the best night of my life. I happily married the love of my life and was surrounded by the people who mean the most to me. Thank you to everyone who helped put this night together in 10 days and for coming on such short notice! We did it!!!” Gaudette told Sportsnet in a May 2020 interview that the couple’s original plan was to have a wedding with more than 200 guests in July 2020 but they amended their plans due to the COVID quarantine. Gaudette tweeted around 3:00 a.m. on June 21, “Tonight I married the love of my life. We planned it in less than 10 days. Wouldn’t have had it any other way. Our family is the best!!! I love you.”

Gaudette told the media in October 2020 that he and Robinson had moved in with his parents in Quincy, Massachusetts, during the off-season.

3. Gaudette Said in 2019 that His Plan Was to Make His Future Bride ‘the Happiest’ She Has Ever Been

Gaudette paid a beautiful tribute to Robinson on Facebook before the couple was married in January 2019. Gaudette wrote, “A year ago tonight (technically January 13th) we were at Punters Pub and you made me the happiest guy ever by becoming my girl. A few days ago I messed that up with my own stupidity and selfishness. I vow to be a better person for you and for all my loved ones. I will continue to grow to make myself a better person and to make you the happiest you’ve ever been. You make me a better person, you complete me. I love you Micaela. We will be the strongest.”

4. Robinson Has a Degree in Engineering

Gaudette told Vancouver Is Awesome in an October 2020 interview that he and his wife were both active gamers who often broadcast on Twitch. Gaudette said that Robinson largely built a gaming PC for his birthday. Gaudette also said that Robinson has a degree in engineering. Robinson broadcast her building project on social media.

5. The Couple Both Dressed as The Joker for Halloween in 2020

The couple had a minor viral hit in December 2019 when a video of them singing Taylor Swift’s “You Belong With Me” became a minor hit. On Halloween 2020, the couple came in second on the Canucks Army’s list of the best costumes among the players. The couple dressed both dressed as different versions of The Joker character from The Dark Knight. The post also said the couple’s “dogs were also dressed as a spider and Frankenstein, so they deserve extra points for that.”

