Adam Silver Reacts to Donald Trump’s Planned Presence at 2026 NBA Finals

United States President Donald Trump plans to be at Madison Square Garden for Game 3 of the 2026 NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs on Monday night.

Trump’s attendance would make him the first sitting president to attend an NBA Finals game, and commissioner Adam Silver is excited about the possibility.

Adam Silver ‘Thrilled’ Donald Trump Plans to Attend Game 3 of NBA Finals in New York

While discussing the President’s potential attendance, Silver vouched for Trump’s Knicks fanhood and revealed that he attended many Knicks games with him back in the day.

“Donald Trump, before he ever ran for office, he was a big Knicks fan,” Silver said. “I was there at many Knicks games with him in the old days. He attended many of our drafts when they used to take place at Madison Square Garden.”

Silver added that he was “thrilled” that Trump plans to attend that game and emphasized the importance of sports when it comes to uniting people.

“”Sports, in particular, is something where we can emphasize what we have in common, not what pulls us apart,” Silver said. “We’re seeing that in New York and I think President Trump is very much a New Yorker, and I’m thrilled that yet another New Yorker wants to participate in the enthusiasm and the joy around this Knick team.”

Trump’s planned presence at the game will require the league to take some additional security measures, but Silver doesn’t seem worried about any potential logistical changes.

“There should be extra security for the president United States to be at a game, but I think the fans are very understanding of that,” Silver said. “I think they recognize that it adds to the bigness of the event.”

President Trump Has Been Impressed with Knicks’ Playoff Run

Like everyone else, President Trump has been impressed with New York’s current playoff run. The Knicks have won 12 consecutive playoff games dating back to their first-round series with the Atlanta Hawks, and they now sit just three wins away from their first NBA title since 1973.

“[The Knicks] find a way to do it,” Trump said. “They’re really great, a great team. I’m happy for [Knicks owner] Jim [Dolan] because Jim has really been fighting hard to produce such a team.”