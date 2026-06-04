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Adam Silver Reacts to Donald Trump’s Planned Presence at 2026 NBA Finals

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Adam Silver believes Vegas is a great market for an NBA team

United States President Donald Trump plans to be at Madison Square Garden for Game 3 of the 2026 NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs on Monday night.

Trump’s attendance would make him the first sitting president to attend an NBA Finals game, and commissioner Adam Silver is excited about the possibility.

Adam Silver ‘Thrilled’ Donald Trump Plans to Attend Game 3 of NBA Finals in New York

GettyOKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA – JUNE 05: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks to the media prior to Game One of the 2025 NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers at Paycom Center on June 05, 2025 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

While discussing the President’s potential attendance, Silver vouched for Trump’s Knicks fanhood and revealed that he attended many Knicks games with him back in the day.

“Donald Trump, before he ever ran for office, he was a big Knicks fan,” Silver said. “I was there at many Knicks games with him in the old days. He attended many of our drafts when they used to take place at Madison Square Garden.”

Silver added that he was “thrilled” that Trump plans to attend that game and emphasized the importance of sports when it comes to uniting people.

“”Sports, in particular, is something where we can emphasize what we have in common, not what pulls us apart,” Silver said. “We’re seeing that in New York and I think President Trump is very much a New Yorker, and I’m thrilled that yet another New Yorker wants to participate in the enthusiasm and the joy around this Knick team.”

Trump’s planned presence at the game will require the league to take some additional security measures, but Silver doesn’t seem worried about any potential logistical changes.

“There should be extra security for the president United States to be at a game, but I think the fans are very understanding of that,” Silver said. “I think they recognize that it adds to the bigness of the event.”

President Trump Has Been Impressed with Knicks’ Playoff Run

New York Knicks

GettyThe New York Knicks celebrate with the Bob Cousy Trophy after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 130-93 in Game Four of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Rocket Arena on May 25, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Like everyone else, President Trump has been impressed with New York’s current playoff run. The Knicks have won 12 consecutive playoff games dating back to their first-round series with the Atlanta Hawks, and they now sit just three wins away from their first NBA title since 1973.

“[The Knicks] find a way to do it,” Trump said. “They’re really great, a great team. I’m happy for [Knicks owner] Jim [Dolan] because Jim has really been fighting hard to produce such a team.”

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

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Adam Silver Reacts to Donald Trump’s Planned Presence at 2026 NBA Finals

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