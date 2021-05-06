All Elite Wrestling Double or Nothing 2021: Matches & Predictions

All Elite Wrestling is hitting the PPV stage once again. And unlike last year’s edition, the 2021 installment of Double or Nothing is going to run from Daily’s Place with a crowd at full capacity.

With that in mind, it’s clear that AEW is going to go all out thanks to a return to normalcy for its signature PPV event. Chances are high that all the belts will be on the line here as a new batch of #1 contenders rise up to take on the company’s kings (and queen in Hikaru Shida). The stakes are going to be super high once again as the top talents within AEW vie for championship honor and fight to come out on top in regards to their heated feuds. AEW knows how to put together a stacked card of matches and that’ll definitely be the case here for this year’s Double or Nothing.

Before May 30 arrives, let’s check out the complete match card for this upcoming AEW PPV and predict who will come out on top.

Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D (with Rebel) (AEW World Women’s Championship)

Predictions & Winner: It took forever and a day to get here, but we’re finally going to get it. Ever since the good doctor embraced her heelish ways and got over huge with the AEW fanbase, it became quite evident that she stood out as someone that should be the next women’s champion. The road to the #1 contenders spot for the AEW World Women’s Championship was bumpy for Britt Baker (as evidenced by her brutal Lights Out match with Thunder Rosa). But Britt has managed to endure all the punishment she took along the way to notch some wins and step up to face Hikaru Shida. The match that most AEW fans have been crying out for is finally going to happen and I’m excited to watch it unfold.

Guys and gals, we all know the deal here – Britt is clearly walking away with the AEW World Women’s Championship. It’s been a long time coming and been built up strongly, so the expected payoff we’ve wanted for months is going to be delivered here. Hikaru has been a strong champion that’s produced some good to great matches against a nice mix of ladies over the past few months. I’m pretty sure she’ll maintain her reputation as an in-ring stalwart here as she goes up against an always game “D.M.D.” Hikaru will put up a good fight, but she’ll fall in defeat to Britt as expected. Once Britt finally claims that title, she isn’t gonna drop it for a while. Side note – we need a new women’s title, AEW! Cause the one you have now is far from pretty.