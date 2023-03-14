Analyst Calls 2022 Season a “Massive Disappointment” For Alabama

Despite finishing with only two losses by a combined four points and ranking fourth on Sports Reference’s Simple Rating System, Alabama’s 2022 season was deemed a “massive disappointment” by CBS Sports’ Barrett Sallee.

“National championships are the expectation for Alabama, and simply put, the 2022 season was nothing short of a massive disappointment,” Sallee wrote.

According to Sallee, that would make the 2023 season a revenge tour. “It’s safe to say that the 2023 season is a “revenge tour” for Nick Saban’s team, and the last thing the college football world wants to see is an angry Crimson Tide,” he wrote.

Because of that, Sallee sees this as Saban’s most critical spring since he hired Lane Kiffin on January 10, 2014. “This is, perhaps, Saban’s most critical spring since he hired Lane Kiffin to run the offense prior to the 2014 season,” Sallee prefaced before saying, “Like then, the noticeable shift in philosophy has created enormous mystery surrounding the future of the Crimson Tide.”

Sallee isn’t worried about Saban integrating new coordinators at both positions and new talent all over the field. ” Most people won’t be able to see how Saban handles this situation; however, there’s plenty to talent for Saban to test at essentially every position,” Sallee wrote.

Alabama Could Use Transfer Portal When it Opens May 1

Sallee believes Saban could use the transfer portal to fill any holes he sees as open after the Alabama A-Day spring game on April 22.

“Following the A-Day game on April 22, the second of the two transfer portals opens on May 1,” Sallee prefaced before saying, “If Saban doesn’t feel like critical roles are filled before then, he has a huge opportunity to fix those glitches through modern-day college football free agency.”

Saban has already landed tight end CJ Dippre (Maryland) and linebacker Trezmen Marshall (Georgia) during the first transfer window. The Crimson Tide landed leading rusher and future NFL draft pick Jahmyr Gibbs via the transfer portal in 2022.

How Ty Simpson Could Be Favorite to Start at Quarterback

Sallee listed redshirt freshman quarterback Ty Simpson in his “names to know” section of his 2023 Alabama spring practice preview, and went as far as to say the Martin, Tennessee product could be the starter if Saban wants an “old school” option under center.

“It’s clear that Saban had high hopes for Simpson by putting him in game situations while preserving his redshirt season,” he said. “Simpson possesses the pro-style attributes that can make him a star, and he is mobile enough to keep opposing defensive honest. If Saban is dead set on going “old school,” then Simpson will be the likely winner of one of the most interesting quarterback competitions in the country.”

Sallee sees Saban’s choice between Simpson and Jalen Milroe as the determining factor for how much the running game will dictate the offensive gameplan. “Saban’s decision will likely be an indicator of just how much he wants to return to a run-focused attack,” Sallee wrote.

Milroe had 263 rushing yards in 2022 on 31 rushing attempts during one start in eight total appearances.