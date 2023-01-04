Recruiting Specialist Likens Alabama Football Class of 2023 Recruit to Will Anderson

Class of 2023 Alabama football recruit Keon Keeley has been likened to a recent Crimson Tide NFL-bound great, linebacker Will Anderson, by 247Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong.

Wiltfong predicted Keeley will make an immediate impact as Anderson did during the Crimson Tide’s championship season in 2020 during All-American Bowl practice week. “Keon Keeley has been perhaps the most dominant pass rusher at this game since Will Anderson, who dominated this event three years ago,” Wiltfong said. “He’s physically ready to make an impact in Tuscaloosa.”

Keeley, the No. 4 overall recruit in this cycle, was set to go to Notre Dame before Nick Saban and co. made him a class-changing addition on December 12. He’ll be joining the defensive line while also providing punishment to opposing offenses from the box in 2023. In that vein, he’ll be helping to fill in the play-making gap on the defense that Anderson is leaving behind.

Alabama Football Recruit Keon Keeley’s Game Explained

Steve Wiltfong is high on the physical attributes the Berkeley Prep product Keon Keeley brings to the table. He painted a picture of Keeley’s game that Alabama football fans can simply only salivate over.

“Just a very quick, tenacious pass rusher that often makes the offensive linemen look like they’re standing in concrete,” Wiltfong said. ‘If (Keeley) doesn’t win with his quick first step, he’s also won with his motor and his ability to just get off blocks and be a factor in that regard. The No. 1 edge rusher in the country has been as advertised.”

With many worried about the end of the Nick Saban dynasty, hearing Crimson Tide recruits described in such a manner is a reminder that while there could be second-guessing about the play-calling and defensive schemes cooked up by the coaching staff, there is never a doubt that the top talent in the country almost always tend to end up in Tuscaloosa.

2023 Alabama Football Recruiting Class is Historical

Recruiting in the SEC has become so competitive that for the past three years, there has been a top-three recruiting class of all time — with Nick Saban owning two of those and one of them being No. 1 at the time it happened. Even before then, it’s imperative it’s pointed out that the SEC owns nine of the top 10 slots.

As the conference’s famous mantra says, it just means more.

Now, when it comes to where the most recent Tuscaloosa-bound group places historically, Texas A&M’s 2022 cycle comes in at No. 1 all time and Saban’s 2021 record-breaking Alabama football recruiting class ranks ahead of Alabama’s 2023 cycle. With that said, the Crimson Tide were still deemed a winner on Early National Signing Day.

“It really can’t be understated how impressively Alabama finished off its 2023 class,” On3’s Keegan Pope wrote. “The Crimson Tide held off beat Ohio State for five-star EDGE Keon Keeley, held off a late push from the Buckeyes for five-star safety commit Caleb Downs, and kept Georgia at bay with five-star running back commit Justice Haynes. And that was all before signing day even began. Barring a miracle unlike anything we’ve ever seen in recruiting, Nick Saban and Co. locked up yet another No. 1 recruiting class on Wednesday.”