2024 Alabama Receiving Target on Crimson Tide: ‘It’s a Dream Program’

Class of 2024 Alabama receiving target Josiah Martin had nothing but the utmost praise for the Crimson Tide football program in an interview with Touchdown Alabama Magazine’s Justin Smith — claiming that Alabama is a “dream program” that “has it all.”

Martin recalled a conversation he had with Alabama wide receiver coach Holmon Wiggins in his conversation with Smith when the Dallas-area product made such claims.

“(Wiggins) gave me his number and asked me to call him,” Wiggins said. “I had a great conversation, which started with an introduction that ended with an offer. I’m still blown away. Honestly, it’s a dream program. I feel like every college with success has implemented a piece of what Alabama’s program is. It is top-notch. They have it all.”

Wiggins is reportedly hot on Martin’s trail according to the Guyer wideout. “Coach Wiggins wants me there ASAP,” Martin said. “So the family and I are going to make it happen sooner than later.”

Martin currently has a 3-star ranking per 247Sports’ Composite. He’s the No. 78 receiver in the country and No. 93 overall recruit in the state of Texas.

Quarterback Recruit Air Noland Includes Alabama in Top 7

Atlanta-area quarterback Air Noland, a 2024 4-star recruit per 247Sports’ Composite, has narrowed down his school choice down to seven: Alabama, Ohio State , Miami, Texas A&M, Clemson, Arkansas and Oregon.

Noland explained what he’s looking for in a school, which should make Alabama fans feel hopeful about landing him.

“A great head coach can help me excel and develop as man on and off the field,” Noland said via 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong. “The people and resources on campus. When I say that I mean the coaching staff, recruiting staff, the players, the alumni, and even the students on campus that don’t play any sports. Getting a good degree is very important and crucial to have in my opinion. School, getting a good education is just as important as football. If not more important! Comfortability! Around the head coach and offensive coordinator especially. The other coaches involved as well. Even around the players, and around the recruiting staff.”

Noland is primarily a passer, but he has the wheels to make things happen when the pocket breaks down. To Noland, finding the right offensive system is paramount.

“The offensive system the school runs. Fitting an offense makes the offensive coaches & players job easier,” he said.

Alabama’s Facilities Rank Third in Nation

Besides a winning lineage and a city in Tuscaloosa dedicated to its Tide, Alabama also possesses some of the best facilities in the country.

Back on February 27, 247Sports’ Brad Crawford ranked Alabama’s facilities as No. 3 in the nation behind Texas A&M (No. 2) and Oregon (No. 1). Crawford cited BamaOnline’s Charlie Potter in listing the Crimson Tide’s notable features.

“Per BamaOnline, Alabama also opened its new Sports Science Center, which features advanced treatment services and technology with spaces dedicated to cryotherapy, chiropractic, stretch, massage, relaxation, recovery and mental health services,” Crawford wrote.

Crawford further outlined Alabama’s advantages. “Alabama’s hydrotherapy room features four waterfalls and its entryway is pure national champion swag. Alabama’s $9.1 million, 37,000-square-foot weight room is top-notch.”

There’s many reasons Alabama lands top recruiting class after top recruiting class — but chief among them are the on-campus resources the program offers prospective recruits.