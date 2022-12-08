CBS Calls Alabama Football One of 2022 Season’s Biggest Losers

Being that for just the second time in the College Football Playoff, Alabama football won’t be a part of it, it is more than fair to call the 2022 season a failure for Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide — even if they lost by less in two games than No. 4 seed Ohio State did in one and just missed the field with a final No. 5 CFP ranking.

CBS Sports’ Shehan Jeyarajah called the campaign a program floor while painting a bleak picture of how 2022 went for Alabama. “…the Tide were not their usual selves during a middling 10-2 campaign — a program floor by Alabama standards,” Jeyarajah wrote. “Alabama was 1-6 against the spread against winning teams and needed hectic finishes just to beat Texas and Texas A&M. It also ranked 127th out of 131 teams in penalties per game. Instead of ending with three straight SEC title, championship weekend featured Nick Saban pandering for a playoff spot. With Young, who is the heart and soul of a flawed team, likely off to the NFL, there will be plenty of soul-searching to do in Tuscaloosa.”

The loss of Young won’t be the only likely NFL defection, as Will Anderson Jr., Jordan Battle, Brian Branch, and Jahmyr Gibbs are all expected to be selected in either the first or second round of the draft as well.

Joel Klatt on Why Alabama Didn’t Make College Football Playoff

Ultimately, Nick Saban’s best argument for Alabama being in the College Football Playoff was that they’d be favored over the likes of TCU and Ohio State if they were playing, but that argument would have to ignore what happened when they were over a touchdown favorite in both of their losses to Tennessee and LSU.

Joel Klatt explained to Colin Cowherd on the December 5 edition of The Herd that banking on the strength of losses doesn’t get you nearly as far as hanging your hat on the teams you actually beat.

“I think it was the play and the committee told us it was the play leading into last week,” Klatt said. “Alabama didn’t have a great argument. In fact, Alabama’s best argument is that Vegas would probably favor us in a game against any of those other teams. And while that might be the case, they were also an eight-point favorite, or right around there, against LSU in a game that they lost. Your best losses can’t be your argument in this sport. It’s about who you (beat).”

Alabama Football Has Lost Double-Digit Transfers to Portal

With Alabama football underwhelming all season and ending up in a non-College Football Playoff New Year’s Six bowl game, there is going to be unescapable scrutiny up until the bowl game, right afterwards, and throughout the next season until the Crimson Tide gets a chance to silence the talk on the field.

Some players are already abandoning ship. 12 transfers (as of this writing) have taken their talents to the transfer portal to find a new home in college football.

Javion Cohen, Damieon George, Amari Kight, Tommy Brockermeyer, Tanner Bowles, JoJo Earle, Traeshon Holden, Christian Leary, Trey Sanders, Khyree Jackson, Braylen Ingraham, and Jack Martin have all hit the portal since it officially opened on December 5.