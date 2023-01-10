Alabama Football Fans Think Tide Would’ve Fared Better Than TCU

With Georgia blowing out TCU 38-7 in the first half, and by a final of 65-7, there was time for conversations other than the College Football Playoff title game itself during the broadcast and on social media — and one that inevitably came up was whether or not Alabama football would’ve fared better than the Horned Frogs on January 9.

Crimson Tide fans almost universally agreed that Alabama, the last team to beat Georgia — in a big game during the 2021 SEC Championship game, no less — would have made things far more competitive than things were after TCU cut a 10-0 deficit to 10-7 in the first quarter.

I don’t think we win, but we don’t get beaten this badly. Best I can do. — Boardman (@gmboardman) January 10, 2023

They’d be more competitive. However, if the issues they had in the Texas, Texas A&M, Tennessee, and LSU games came up again Georgia would win. — The Unhipster (@52onayz) January 10, 2023

This year’s team would be losing…maybe not as bad as TCU, but in the biggest games of the season this year we woefully underperformed. Texas, A&M, UT, LSU…UGA are the kings of the hill now whether Tide fans want to admit it or not. Hopefully it lights a fire under Bama in 23 — JMT 🏴‍☠️ (@GrumpyOldSarge) January 10, 2023

Well they aren’t down 4 tuds at halftime — Jerreme Wilburn 🐘💚💜🐟🎣🎮 (@Jerreme72) January 10, 2023

On this night, probably lose by 14. We still don’t have a consistent WR. — 🐘 Karl Wiggins 🐘 (@karlwiggins) January 10, 2023

Better than anyone the committee put in the semis or finals. — 𝐓𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐎𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫 (@TideWorldOrder) January 10, 2023

In the College Football Playoff/BCS era, Georgia now owns the biggest yardage differential (+401) after an unfathomable blowout of a TCU team that scored 51 points against Michigan in the semifinals game.

Alabama Football Alumni Rip TCU Making College Football Playoff

When the College Football Playoff field was announced, the biggest snub was seen to be Alabama football. Full stop. TCU not meeting the moment gave former Crimson Tide players the chance to rip the CFP committee for the un-competitiveness of the championship game.

Is it too late to put Bama in the playoff? My goodness 🤦‍♂️ — Will Lowery (@jwlowery29) January 10, 2023

Alabama should be playing UGA right now — Mac Hereford (@Mac_Hereford) January 10, 2023

TCU SHOULD NOT BE HERE IT SHOULD BE ALABAMA — marlonhumphrey.eth (@marlon_humphrey) January 10, 2023

Like I said TCU Don’t belong Idc what they’re record say — Eddie Jackson (@BoJack4) January 10, 2023

This will be the worst National championship game ever since it started this format 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Mark McMillian (@MarkMcMillian29) January 10, 2023

Given the competitiveness of Georgia’s New Year’s Eve CFP semifinal matchup against Ohio State — which was decided by a missed Buckeyes field goal as the clock struck midnight — it’s fair to wonder if Alabama’s presence instead of TCU’s could’ve had Michigan or the Tide to push Georgia in a similar way had the seeding been different.

CBS Still Has Nick Saban Ahead of Kirby Smart, For Now

CBS Sports’ Barrett Sallee chimed in about Kirby Smart’s second consecutive championship victory leading Georgia as the head coach of the Bulldogs, and his assessment was that Nick Saban is still ahead of Smart all time. For now.

“Now that Smart has matched his former boss in the consecutive titles department, that begs the question: Has Smart surpassed Saban as the best coach in college football right now?” Sallee questioned. “The answer is: no. He hasn’t yet, but the gap is rapidly closing.”

A primary talking point during the Georgia-TCU January 9 broadcast was that Georgia is becoming the gold standard in college football. That’s not disputable given the results on the field the past two seasons. Alabama football does have a loaded incoming 2023 class, though, and the historic Class of 2021 is maturing into their collective primes, so things could change back quickly.