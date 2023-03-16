Alabama Freshman Defensive Back Arrested on Drug Charges

Former four-star and current Alabama Crimson Tide freshman Tony Mitchell was arrested on Wednesday in his home state of Florida and charged with marijuana possession and intent to sell and/or deliver, the Holmes County Sherriff’s Department announced.

Mitchell was pulled over in Bonifay, FL, and according to a Facebook post by the department, officers detected an odor of marijuana from the vehicle and after detaining Mitchell and another passenger found a large amount of marijuana in the car as well as a loaded firearm and a set of scales.

The post reads, “Both subjects were transported to the Holmes County Jail. Antonio Mitchell is charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to sell and/or deliver. Christophere Lewis is charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to sell and/or deliver, and carrying a concealed firearm without a permit.”

The four-star defensive back was a highly touted in-state prospect in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Hailing from Thompson High School in Alabaster, AL, Mitchell joined the Tide with a certain pedigree and was projected by many as a name to watch in the spring.

While Crimson Tide players have bounced back from unfortunate decisions made early in their college careers before, the charges seem quite damning for the young defender.

The University and athletic department have yet to release a statement regarding the situation, and as of now, Mitchell remains a member of the Crimson Tide.

Which Tide Freshmen Will Make an Impact this Season?

The Tide enrolled 26 freshmen in January, and while the expectation is for each player to develop into a key contributor, some may make that leap sooner than others.

Five-star edge rusher Qua Russaw from Montgomery, AL stands at 6-foot-2, 230 lbs. and looks to be cut from the same cloth as a player like Will Anderson. Possessing superior speed to blow by would be blockers as well as explosive power, Russaw is easily one of the Tide’s most exciting freshmen.

Justice Haynes from Buford, GA is a five-star running back that stands at 5-foot-11, 200 lbs. While Nick Saban and the Tide have been reluctant in the past to play freshmen in such an important position as running back, Haynes’ skillset is one that cannot be denied. 247Sports recruiting analyst Gabe Powers says the Buford native, “Plays quick-footed, loose-hipped and with good leverage (…) Projects to the high-major level as a potential multi-year impact starter.

Can Alabama Bounce Back in 2023?

Although the Tide finished 2022 as Sugar Bowl Champions with a 11-2 record, last season was a disappointment in the eyes of not only fans, but the entire team and coaching staff.

While many key pieces from a year ago like Bryce Young and Will Anderson will be taking their snaps on Sundays from now on, Alabama is still loaded with elite talent at nearly every position on the field.

The 2023 recruiting class was ranked first in the nation by every major recruiting outlet, and while many of those players may not see the field this season, it continues to show the caliber of athletes arriving year in, year out in Tuscaloosa.

Several new faces will take the field for Alabama come week one, but one thing is certain, Saban will have his team ready to play.