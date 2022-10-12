Alabama Freshman Defensive Lineman Called Potential Difference-Maker Against Tennessee

By far the biggest challenge the Alabama defense will face during the 2022 regular season will come Week 7 when the Crimson Tide travel to Knoxville to take on Hendon Hooker and the high-powered Tennessee offense — one that ranks No. 1 in yards per game and No. 7 in yards per play. While Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers represents the biggest threat in the pocket, Hooker’s dual-threat presence will force the entire defense to change levels on a dime and keep their heads on a swivel.

When it comes to who might be vital in stopping Hooker and the hurry-up Volunteers’ offense, SEC Network host and former Alabama Crimson Tide safety Roman Harper was quick to mention freshman Jaheim Oatis during an October 12 segment previewing 2022’s Third Saturday in October as a possible seminal stopper on Saturday, October 15.

“The one player who I think is going to be even more important this week for the Alabama defensive line is the young freshman by the name of Jaheim Oatis,” Harper said. “This guy is large and is definitely much so in charge (and) he will play a large part in stopping the run, making Tennessee more one-dimensional. That will allow the pass rushers to get after this guy just a little bit more and you can tighten up the screws on the outside.”

Roman Harper Believes Alabama Trio Must Harass Hendon Hooker

Roman Harper not only believes that Tennessee’s running back room and Hendon Hooker need to be kept in check on the ground, but he believes the pocket must be collapsed quickly to limit any openings for the Volunteers to do damage through the air.

“Alabama’s defense must get pressure. That’s where it’s going to start,” Harper said during the October 12 edition of SEC Now. “They’ve got 3 really good pass rushers in [Chris] Braswell, Dallas Turner who you just spoke with, and of course Will Anderson the Terminator.”

After Alabama’s backup signal-caller Jalen Milroe was more than doubled up in passing yards by Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King on October 8, the Crimson Tide defense must do whatever it can to keep the ball out of Hooker’s hands as much as possible.

CBS Host Wants to Pick Tennessee

Former NFL offensive lineman Aaron Taylor highlighted his position group for why he wants to pick Tennessee with “everything in (his) body” during an appearance on CBS Sports’ College Football Today.

Taylor gave props to Tennessee’s defense in the process, which gave up 60 points to Florida and Pitt to rank them as the No. 87 overall defense, during his keys to winning 2022’s Third Saturday in October for Alabama. “The key to this game for Alabama is going to be their offensive line, whether Alabama plays or not,” Taylor said. “Tennessee’s defense is better than I think a lot of people think. They’re second in the conference in stopping the run. … Whether it’s (Jalen) Milroe or (Bryce) Young, those boys up front have to get the job done, if anything to play keep away, because if they turn it over, Tennessee will know what to do with it.”

If Bryce Young suits up for a critical rivalry game, the offensive line will have the onus of keeping him healthy. Jalen Milroe’s propensity to call his own number alleviates the pressure on a unit that has been viewed as the one sore spot that leaves Alabama vulnerable in a potential matchup against Georgia in the SEC Championship game and/or the College Football Playoff.