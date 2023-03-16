Alabama QB1 Favorite’s High School Coach: ‘He’s Ready For the Battle’

The 2023 Alabama quarterback battle’s presumed favorite, according to 247Sports’ Brandon Marcello, one that’s set to culminate in fall camp at the latest, has his high school head coach believing in his ability to compete and win it. Jalen Milroe’s head coach during his time at Tompkins High School, Todd McVey, showed the utmost confidence in the Katy, Texas native during a conversation with Touchdown Alabama Mag’s Stephen M. Smith during the March 15 edition of the In My Own Words podcast.

“(Milroe) has grown up a lot in these last two years,” McVey said. “He was behind a great starting quarterback in Bryce Young, and I think all those things have been enhanced with being there. He has gotten the reps and learning from watching has been good for him.”

McVey believes Milroe’s maturity level is locked in. “I think that has helped Jay, and when I talk to him, his maturity level is locked in. He wants to do the right things, and he’s ready for the battle this spring.”

The mistakes Milroe made on the field during his lone start, such as his two fumbles during a 24-20 win over Texas A&M on October 8, make Milroe prepared moving forward.

“What’s the best teacher?” McVery asked. “Experience. Milroe has that now. He’s been in these games, and I am excited to watch him compete. I think he’ll do a good job with his decision-making in the spring.”

Jalen Milroe’s High School Coach Lauds His Physique

At six-foot-two and 220 pounds, Milroe is the most physically imposing quarterback in the Crimson Tide room.

The Alabama signal-caller’s high school coach took note of that and his mental improvements during In My Own Words.

“As far as the weight room, he looks like a greek god,” McVey said. “He looks great. He’s talked to me about how much he’s worked mentally on the game. Like any coach, we just want our quarterbacks to make good decisions and protect the football.”

Milroe had 5,350 passing yards, 1,220 rushing yards and 52 total touchdowns during his time under McVey at Thompkins. In 2022 during eight appearances, Milroe had 297 yards passing, 263 yards on the ground, six all-purpose touchdowns, and three interceptions for Alabama.

Former Alabama Quarterback’s Message to Jalen Milroe

In 2014, Blake Sims and Jake Coker battled it out for the starting quarterback job for Alabama. Sims knows a thing or two about competing for that role in Tuscaloosa, and had a message for Milroe during a March 15 Bama Standard appearance.

“Control what you can control, that is my advice to Jalen,” Sims said. “Be where your feet are and be the best that you can be. Have faith in God and in what he decides to do.”

Sims laid out a roadmap that Milroe could follow when dealing with criticisms — and said a good deal about how he’ll react depends on the support of his backups.

“If I was not doing well, Coach Saban would cuss me out, but I had AJ McCarron, Alec Morris, Alex Mortensen, and Kiffin to pick me up,” Sims said. “It is all about who is backing Jalen up. He has to be comfortable and understand that everyone is rocking with him.”