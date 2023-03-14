Bryce Young No Longer Favorite for First Overall Selection

Former Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young, since coverage for the 2023 NFL Draft began to heat up, has been the betting favorite to be the first overall selection by most major sportsbooks.

Per FanDuel Sportsbook, Young’s odds to go first overall sat at -110 in early January, with Ohio State signal caller C.J. Stroud sitting right behind at +200.

This past week; however, the Chicago Bears shook up the first round by shipping off their first overall selection to the Carolina Panthers. While the Panthers are obviously a quarterback needy team, Carolina’s new head coach, Frank Reich, has a specific track record when it comes to selecting and developing signal callers; one that typically does not involve size concerns.

Reich is well known for utilizing tall pocket passers in his offensive schemes, and while arm talent is clearly of no concern with Young, his size certainly is.

Who is the New Betting Favorite to go First Overall?

Per FanDuel Sportsbook, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud has overtaken Young as the betting favorite to go first overall. The former five-star from Rancho Cucamonga, CA sits at -250, and Young has actually dropped all the way to third behind Florida’s Anthony Richardson who sits at +300.

Stroud, who led the Buckeyes to a 11-2 record and berth in the College Football Playoff last season, stands at 6-foot-3, 214 lbs., and Richardson, who is viewed as more of a project quarterback with high ceiling traits, stands at 6-foot-4, 244 lbs.

Peter King of NBS Sports reported this week that Reich, “loves,” Richardson and that the Panthers are considering pulling the trigger at No. 1, but could be open to trading back and acquiring more draft capital.

At this point it seems the most likely scenario for Young retaining his status as the first overall pick would be for a team like the Houston Texans or Indianapolis Colts to trade up to No. 1 and take the former Heisman winner.

Where Will Bryce Young Land in the Draft?

Barring any unforeseen trades in the coming weeks, Young is likely no longer the first overall selection, meaning he could very likely land with the Houston Texans at No. 2.

Houston has been one of the worst teams in the league for the last few seasons, dating back to 2019 when the Texans traded perennial All-Pro wideout DeAndre Hopkins for pennies on the dollar. Since trading a future Hall of Fame receiver, Houston has won just 11 games in three years and somehow managed just a single first round pick in that span as well.

In this year’s draft, the Texans hold 12 picks, four of which are in the top-100, so a quick turnaround may not be entirely out of the question for Houston. First year head coach DeMeco Ryans is one of the hottest names in the NFL right now, and if Young is the route the Texans take, they have plenty of picks to surround him with talent.