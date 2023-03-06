Derrick Henry A Top Offseason NFL Trade Candidate: Report

Former Alabama star and Titans running back great Derrick Henry could be on his way out of Tennessee according to Mike Silver of Bally Sports. Henry was one of several high-profile NFL stars whose name has popped up in trade talks at the 2023 NFL Combine according to Silver.

“According to my sources — all of them current general managers — Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins are among the players who’ve been shopped in recent days,” Silver wrote.

Henry has spent his first seven pro seasons with the Titans, winning NFL Offensive Player of the Year back in 2020 and making the Pro Bowl on three occasions — the last of which came during the 2022 seasons after amassing 1,538 rushing yards, 13 rushing touchdowns, and an additional 398 yards in the passing game.

Derrick Henry Deemed Good Fit For Bills, Report Rebukes Interest

Following Silver’s report that Henry could be on the move, CBS Sports’ John Breech floated the Bills as a potential landing spot due to their proximity to Buffalo’s first Super Bowl win and the presence of Von Miller, who the running back was seen working out with on February 25.

“One interesting possibility would be the Buffalo Bills,” Breech pitched. “Henry was recently working out with Von Miller and it wouldn’t be surprising to learn that the two at least mentioned the possibility of Henry eventually making his way to Buffalo. The Bills are already a Super Bowl contender and getting a player like Henry could be a move that puts them over the top.”

Silver shut down that possibility via Twitter, though:

I do not expect the Bills to make a run at Henry https://t.co/p88uiC24T9 — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) March 6, 2023

Patriots Unlikely to Trade For Derrick Henry

Another AFC East team that is unlikely to make a move for Henry is the Patriots according to NESN’s Dakota Randall. “As for the likelihood of a (Henry) trade, it’s hard to envision such a deal taking place,” Randall wrote.

The combination of having already invested in the running back position and the asking price being higher for New England due to their status as a team in the playoff mix. “The Patriots have too many other holes to fill before spending $11 million on a running back,” Randall wrote. “And the Titans probably would raise the asking price for a fellow AFC contender, never mind the potentially weird Mike Vrabel-Bill Belichick dynamic. Plus, New England already has devoted significant draft capital toward running backs in recent years.”

Randall forecasted that the price to land the 29-year-old won’t include a first-round pick. “How much would it really take to pull off a Henry trade?” He asked. “Teams don’t like paying running backs or using first-round picks on them these days, let alone trading first-round picks for an expensive back. A second- and fifth-round pick might be enough to get the deal done, but that’s pure speculation.” Dont’a Foreman looms as an alternative to Henry for New England according to Randall.