Donald Trump to Attend College Football Game, Security Heightened: Report

Former President and current Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump plans to attend the upcoming Alabama–Georgia game at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, September 28, per a statement from the University of Alabama sent to the Tuscaloosa News. The game, which is set for 6:30 p.m. Central time, will have heightened security due to Trump’s appearance. In the statement, the University of Alabama provides some information about what fans heading to the game should expect on Saturday.

Alabama Fans ‘Encouraged to Arrive Early’ to Alabama-Georgia Game

“We have been notified that the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump, plans to attend the Alabama-Georgia football game on September 28 after receiving an invitation from a private citizen,” the statement reads. “The safety of our campus is and will remain our top priority, and UAPD will work closely with the U.S. Secret Service and other law enforcement partners to coordinate security.”

The statement continues, “Like for every UA football game, walk-through metal detectors will be in place and the clear bag policy will be strictly enforced. Additional safety measures will be enacted in collaboration with local and federal agencies, so fans are encouraged to arrive early to expedite the security screening process. The University’s focus will continue to be ensuring a safe and positive gameday experience for the student-athletes, fans of both teams, and all campus visitors.”

Gates for Alabama football games at Bryant-Denny Stadium usually open two hours before kickoff, per the university. A 360-degree security perimeter is in place for all home football games, and attendees are able to access the stadium using any of the security checkpoints and then walk to their gates. Bryant-Denny Stadium also has a clear bag policy. Clear bags that don’t exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″ and one-gallon clear plastic freezer bags (a Ziploc bag or similar) are allowed into the stadium. “Exceptions will only be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection by security personnel,” the university notes.

Trump served as president from 2017-21. While in office, he attended two Alabama games: the team’s January 8, 2018, matchup against Georgia in Atlanta, and their November 9, 2019, game against LSU at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama is 1-1 in games Trump has attended, as the Crimson Tide won the 2018 matchup against the Bulldogs, 26-23, but lost the 2019 game against LSU, 46-41. The 2018 game between Alabama and Georgia was that year’s CFP National Championship.

Heightened Security Around Trump’s Alabama-Georgia Game Appearance

Bryant-Denny Stadium, where the Crimson Tide plays at home, has a capacity of more than 100,000. During a press conference on Friday, September 20, acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe was asked about Trump’s upcoming appearance at the Alabama verses Georgia game and whether it was “concerning” from a security standpoint, since there could be thousands of people in attendance.

“I’m not going to comment on protectee schedules,” Rowe told reporters per Fox News.

“What I’ll tell you is that each event is complex, and each advance is different,” Rowe added. “And those advance teams, they know what they have to do to make a secure environment for our protectees.”