Former Alabama Quarterback Lands High School Coaching Job

Former Crimson Tide quarterback Blake Sims, who retired from playing football in August of 2022, has now entered the high school football coaching ranks. On March 17, Sims announced with a Tweet that he has accepted a position as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Mt. Bethel Christian Academy in Marietta, Georgia.

Mt. Bethel Christian Academy, a private school in Georgia, was founded in 1998 as a K-5, but quickly moved to include middle school and eventually high school in 2014. The school kicked off its football program in 2021, offering the sport to only fourth and fifth graders originally. Last year, in 2022, the program was expanded to include grades six through eight as well and in 2023, the school plans to make the jump to varsity level football.

Sims has been a member of the staff for over a year, working with the middle school team last season, but now takes a major leap to the high school level.

The former signal caller electrified fans with his play on Saturdays during his time with the Tide; can he find that same sort of success as a coach?

Sims Changed Alabama Football

A four-star prospect in the 2010 recruiting class hailing from Gainesville, Georgia, Sims suited up for the Tide from 2011-2014. Originally recruited as an athlete, Sims’ first three seasons in crimson and white saw him listed as both a running back and backup quarterback.

Serving as the backup to A.J. McCarron during Alabama’s absolutely dominant run of back-to-back national titles, Sims learned a lot about the quarterback position. As the spring of 2014 rolled around, fans began to wonder who the Tide would be suiting up that season under center.

Sims put together a less than stellar performance at A-Day that year, completing just under half of his passes for 178 yards, a touchdown and two picks. Though it was obvious the athletic quarterback had many impressive tools at his disposal, his skills would need some serious tuning.

He managed to win the starting job by the end of fall camp, and with the help of first year offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin, completely revolutionized Alabama’s offense. Gone were the days of three yards and a cloud of dust, replaced with a high flying attack predicated on an athletic quarterback.

Sims compiled nearly 4,000 combined passing and rushing yards and led the Tide to a 10-1 regular season, SEC championship victory and berth in the inaugural College Football Playoff.

Though his incredible lone season as a starter has since been surpassed by the likes of Jalen Hurts and Bryce Young, Sims’ legacy remains within the Alabama football program.

Sims’ Career After Alabama

After leaving the Crimson Tide in 2014, Sims went undrafted. He bounced around in the CFL in 2015, seeing time with the Toronto Argonauts and Saskatchewan Roughriders, but was unable to secure a spot with either team.

Sims then spent time in Australia in the National Gridiron League playing for the Wollongong Devils in 2016, but his time down under was short lived. He joined the Atlanta Falcons practice squad in September of that same year, but was released shortly after.

His final stint with an NFL team came when Sims joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ practice squad after being cut from Atlanta. He signed a reserve/ future player contract with the team, but was released in August of 2017 before the start of the season.

Sims spent time with two more teams before his retirement in 2022, playing for the Birmingham Iron of the Alliance of American Football and the Frisco Fighters of the Indoor Football League.

Though he was unable to find his footing as a professional athlete, Sims will always be responsible for ushering in a new era of offensive football to Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide.