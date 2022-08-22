Former Alabama Star Breaks Silence on NFL Release Reports

Former Alabama running back has responded to reports he is being released by the Las Vegas Raiders. Drake posted on Instagram, “I’m at peace with me. I’m learning that I’m not behind my own journey.” The ex-Crimson Tide star added that he’s “thank for where I’ve been, engaged with the present and I’m walking by faith to my future.”

According to NFL.com, the Raiders have decided to part ways with Drake as he enters his second season with the team. Drake signed a two-year, $11 million, contract with Las Vegas in 2021, but only rushed for 254 yards and two touchdowns during his first season there as the backup to fellow ex-Alabama star Josh Jacobs.

Drake’s season ended prematurely with a broken ankle in week 13. The Raiders had been looking to trade Drake, but weren’t able to make a deal, according to the NFL.com report. As of Monday evening, the Raiders had not officially released Drake. NFL teams must cut their rosters down from 85 to 80 on Tuesday.

Drake Said He’s ‘Building the Life That God & I Talk About’

In his Instagram story, Drake added, “I’m building the life that God and I talk about. I’m starting to see myself the way God sees me. I’m at peace with me.” On Twitter, Drake shared a photo of himself in his Raiders uniform and wrote, “All love #RaiderNation.”

Drake also tweeted a photo with a quote from Psalms 23;4, “Even though I walk through the valley of shadow of death I will fear no evil for you are with me.”

The 28-year-old Georgia native played four seasons with the Tide, from 2012 to 2016, finishing his career with 22 total touchdowns and more than 2,000 combined rushing and receiving yards. Drake missed time during his junior season and was the backup to Derrick Henry his senior year. He memorably scored a 95-yard kickoff return touchdown to help Alabama defeat Clemson in the 2016 National Championship game. He was drafted by the Miami Dolphins and also spent time with the Arizona Cardinals.

Drake has more than 3,300 career rushing yards, 29 rushing touchdowns, more than 1,500 receiving yards and 7 receiving touchdowns during his six-year NFL career.

Drake, Who Recently Received a $5.5 Million Roster Bonus From the Raiders, Could Find a New Team When He Hits the Free Agent Market

Just got off the phone w/ RB Kenyan Drake on the #Raiders moving on: "I'm just vibing at the crib right now. I'm just waiting on the next 24 hours. I don't think anyone would trade for me just because of the contract situation, either way Raiders have to pay me. I'm at peace..1/6 — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 22, 2022

Drake told CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson, “I’m just vibing at the crib right now. I’m just waiting on the next 24 hours. I don’t think anyone would trade for me just because of the contract situation, either way Raiders have to pay me. … Honestly, I felt like the writing has been on the wall recently–like within the last two to three weeks. I never felt like I had a fair shot to really compete for the job coming off the injury. At the end of the day that’s business.”

He added, according to Anderson, “Personally, I feel like I can fit in any type of scheme. I proved to be a first and second-down back in Arizona. and through my entire career I’ve proved I can be versatile out the backfield catching passes…in special teams…I’m a professional, at the end of the day I love ball…I don’t think it really matters where, as long as…they give me the opportunity to go in and compete. I got a lot of tread on my tires.”

Kenyan Drake got $5.5 million in the spring from the #Raiders and is owed $2.5 million guaranteed this season (minus what his next team pays him). But that was money the previous regime negotiated. New regime decided to move on. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 22, 2022

According to the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Drake was paid a $5.5 million roster bonus by the Raiders in the spring and he will also receive his $2.5 million in guaranteed salary for the 2022 season.

Drake could find another NFL team. According to CBS Sports, the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Atlanta Falcons and Houston Texans are all potential landing spots for the former Tide star.