Mac Jones’ Patriots Steal Tua Tagovailoa’s Tight End

Mike Gesicki will be going from one Alabama quarterback product to another after signing a contract with Mac Jones’ New England Patriots and ditching the team that drafted him, Tua Tagovailoa’s Miami Dolphins, in free agency per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Gesicki made a business decision to leave Miami after amassing 126 receptions for 1,483 yards and eight touchdowns during his Tagovailoa’s first two seasons in the league and seeing that number dwindle to 32 receptions for 362 yards and five touchdowns in 2022 — all while playing in 350 fewer snaps than in 2021 last season (h/t AL.com).

Gesicki will compete for Jones’ attention with Hunter Henry, who had 41 receptions and 509 yards to go with two touchdowns during the 2022 season. The Patriots made the decision not to cut Henry loose to free agency on March 5 per theScore’s Jordan Schultz.

#Patriots are not expected to release TE Hunter Henry, sources tell @theScore. The team values him as a player and as a leader, while new OC Bill O’Brien plans to better maximize his pass-catching ability. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 5, 2023

Mac Jones Linked to Jets in Wild Trade Scenario

Jones was recently linked to the Jets by FOX Sports radio host Colin Cowherd, who floated out the most recent former national champion Alabama quarterback as an Aaron Rodgers backup plan during a March 14 edition of The Herd.

“The Jets call the Patriots and say, ‘We’ll take Mac Jones,'” Cowherd suggested. “The Patriots, because they have a coach who’s not going to get fired. Belichick goes to Robert Kraft and says, ‘You want the next (Tom) Brady? There’s two of them in next year’s draft. We tank.’ What coach can withstand 2-15? Andy Reid could, (Sean) Payton now could for a year. Not many guys could withstand 2-15.”

Cowherd suggested that Patriots head coach Bill Belichick could look to bring in a quarterback like USC’s Caleb Williams in the 2024 NFL draft to replace Jones.

“Belichick says, ‘I’m in a conference now with (Josh) Allen, (Justin) Herbert, (Joe) Burrow and (Patrick) Mahomes, I gotta get me a Caleb Williams,'” Cowherd said. “By the way, I don’t think they’re sold on Mac Jones, who they call ‘McEnroe Jones’ because he fights back and pushes back. If I own the Jets and I don’t land Aaron, I would absolutely call New England and say, ‘We’ll take Mac.’”

Former Alabama Lineman Floated for Tua Tagovailoa Reunion

Touchdown Alabama Mag’s Stephen M. Smith floated the idea of former Alabama offensive lineman Jonah Williams reuniting with Tagovailoa in Miami. NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport broke the news of Williams’ trade request on March 17.

In the wake of the Orlando Brown signing, #Bengals OT Jonah Williams has requested a trade through his agent Ryan Tollner, sources say. Just 25 years old with 47 career starts at LT protecting Joe Burrow, Williams becomes the top tackle available if Cincy is willing to move on. pic.twitter.com/miTcjVjCtG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2023

Smith proposed a positional shift along the offensive line for Williams to make a pairing with Tagovailoa work.

“Williams could reunite with Tagovailoa in Miami for the Dolphins,” Smith wrote. “The Dolphins do not need a left tackle with Terron Armstead; however, it needs a right tackle. Williams may want to remain on the left side, but a change of scenery and an opportunity to play with Tagovailoa again may require moving over to the right. We will see if the Bengals decide to move on from him.”