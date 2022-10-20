Nick Saban Tells Self-Deprecating Joke During Media Scrum

Nick Saban delivered the laughs during the Hey Coach & The Nick Saban Show from Baumhowers in Birmingham when he gave a self-deprecating answer to a question about what current Alabama player reminds him most of himself — quipping that nobody on the Crimson Tide roster reminds him of himself back when he played as a defensive back at Kent State.

Striking a much different tone than before the Texas A&M matchup on October 8, Saban took a shot at himself and, in a veiled way, the Golden Flashes from the MAC on October 20. “First of all, I wasn’t good enough to play at Alabama,” Saban said. “And if there’s anybody on our team that reminds me of me, I hope they don’t get to play because we might be in trouble.”

Back in 2015 when describing himself as a college player to reporters, he called himself an ‘overachiever.’ “I was one of those guys that tried to be an overachiever,” he said. “I was a team guy. I played quarterback in high school and one year in college and then got moved to (defensive back), which is kind of what I always coached and what I grew up in professionally.”

Nick Saban Said He’d Retire if Program Was on Decline

Nick Saban doesn’t ever want to be asked to step down from his post as the head coach of the Crimson Tide. He admitted such in a tongue-in-cheek manner to weatherman extraordinaire James Spann while also jokingly plotting his next career move.

“I certainly would never wanna ride the program down if I didn’t feel like I was doing a good job,” Saban said. “If we don’t start playing better, I was gonna see if you had openings at your place and be an assistant. I watch The Weather Channel, so I feel like I’m an expert.”

Those wondering what life for Alabama football would be like without Saban need not fret — the 70-year-old is the owner of a new $93.6 million contract extension that runs through the 2030 season and makes him the sport’s highest-paid coach. It certainly doesn’t sound like Saban is ready to step down any time soon. “I get asked that a lot, especially by recruits and their families,” Saban said. “I enjoy the grind of the week and preparing for the game, getting ready for the game just as much as the game itself.”

Nick Saban on His Team Not Doing the Little Things

It wouldn’t be a public appearance from Nick Saban if he didn’t address some pressing on-field matters. Saban talked about his team not sweating the small stuff enough considering the the Crimson Tide just broke the program’s single-game penalty record against Tennessee on October 15.

“There’s an old saying, don’t sweat the small stuff,” Saban said. “But I think attention to detail and sweating the small stuff is really what our team needs to do better.”

Alabama won’t get a breather after taking on the fast-paced offense of Hendon Hooker and the Volunteers offense, welcoming Will Rogers and Mike Leach’s vaunted air-raid offense on October 22 for a critical Week 8 SEC West matchup.