Texas A&M Legend Criticizes Aggies’ Last Play in Loss to Alabama

While many Texas A&M fans hate the way the Aggies’ Week 6 24-20 loss to Alabama ended, one of the more notable voices as part of the 12th Man — that of 2012 Heisman winner Johnny Manziel — laced his criticism with superlatives in the aftermath following a near-upset of the No. 1 team in the country.

Manziel ripped apart Jimbo Fisher’s decision to call a first and goal fade to receiver Evan Stewart with the game on the line and the clock running out. “One of the worst calls I’ve ever seen in my life,” tweeted Johnny Football. “You have one play to beat the #1 team in the country and that’s what we run.” Crimson Tide defensive back Terrion Arnold broke up the pass for the win.

Many accused Arnold of committing pass interference on the final play, but the refs kept their flags on them and called the end of the October 8 grudge match between Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher that’s been highly anticipated since they sniped at each other during media appearances this past May.

Nick Saban’s Comments After Narrowly Escaping Week 6 With a Win

The Alabama Crimson Tide played far from their best game of the season against Texas A&M on October 8, fumbling the ball 3 times on the offensive end and ceding 253 passing yards while amassing just 111 themselves with backup Jalen Milroe under center.

Nick Saban noted as much in the post-game presser to the media on October 8, repeatedly hammering home the point that the team needs to play better if they are to march into Knoxville and knock off undefeated Tennessee in Week 7. “Everybody needs to play better as the team,” Saban said. “That was not our best football out there tonight.”

Bryce Young could make his much-needed return against the Volunteers after he suited up against Texas A&M but ultimately sat out. His Heisman hopes will need a massive performance as he goes up against on one of the strongest contenders for the award, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker.

What Johnny Manziel Credits His Heisman Award to

Back on November 10, 2012, Johnny Manziel marched into Bryant-Denny Stadium and defeated Alabama as part of a Heisman Trophy-winning campaign. Losing to Florida and LSU cost him a BCS National Championship birth, but he still ended up leading Texas A&M past Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl.

Manziel is not your typical Heisman winner, though, establishing himself as a ‘bad boy’ — something that didn’t translate well to the NFL when he fell on draft night in 2014 and proceeded to falter in just 8 pro starts before moving onto the CFL and Fan Controlled Football.

Manziel explained the muse for his Heisman journey on the March 24 episode of the Ball Don’t Lie podcast. “Fake ID, a couple Irish car bombs, and Patron don’t really mix,“ said Manziel. “I got arrested, and the next day, my parents came [and picked me up], and I sat down with coach Sumlin. They made me run gassers every single day. Even if we had two-a-days, I had to run before and after.”

Whatever works, right?