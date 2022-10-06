Texas A&M’s Starting Quarterback Will Be Out Against Alabama

Texas A&M suffered a huge injury blow ahead of a critical Saturday, October 8 with the Alabama Crimson Tide, losing their starting quarterback — possibly for the rest of the 2022 college football season. Max Johnson, named the starter under center for the Aggies’ Week 3 matchup against Miami, broke a bone in his throwing hand during the team’s 42-24 loss to Mississippi State matchup October 1 and left the game in the fourth quarter.

ESPN Radio host Ian Fitzsimmons reported the news in a tweet. “I am told Texas A&M QB, Max Johnson has a broken bone in his throwing hand,” Fitzsimmons said. “Sadly, he might be done for the season – at the least the foreseeable future.”

In the absence of the first-year transfer out of LSU at quarterback, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher will be turning to benched starter Haynes King — who threw 2 interceptions in the fourth quarter against Mississippi State — to lead the Aggies against an elite Alabama defense who ranks 3rd in total offense allowed out of all Power Five schools.

Texas A&M May Debut a Freshman Quarterback Against Alabama

Jimbo Fisher appears likely to debut a member of his talked about 2022 recruiting class — one Nick Saban accused the Texas A&M coach and the school’s boosters of buying — in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. That would be one Conner Weigman, a 4-star prospect out of Bridgeland in Cypress, Texas.

Fisher beamed about the freshman on October 6 to reporters, including Gigem247’s Jeff Tarpley. “We give him reps every week with the twos,” said the Texas A&M coach. “He’s knowledgeable, sits right by me on the plane when we travel, he can do things in the meetings and is really progressing. He understands everything, what we’re doing, and how we’re doing it, and is getting better and better. I think he is going to be a very good player.”

“We feel comfortable with him in the game and can play very well with Conner,” assured Fisher.

Weigman has no game film to study at the collegiate level, but the dual-sport (baseball) prospect has a history of high school dominance in the football-centric Lone Star State. Per Midland Regions Recruiting Analyst Gabe Brooks via 247Sports, Weigman amassed nearly 9,000 passing yards on 1,000 passes in game action, as well as 2,000-plus rushing yards over 3 seasons.

Jimbo Fisher Believes in Haynes’ King Ability to Lead Texas A&M

Haynes King’s less-than-impressive return from an injury that kept him sidelined for one full game and one quarter in 2021 during Texas A&M’s Week 1 opener this season against FCS Sam Houston State, which followed a season-altering loss to the Sunbelt’s Appalachian State, has many wondering if he can be the answer in College Station.

Jimbo Fisher doesn’t have that same worry despite 2 interceptions against Mississippi State. “Haynes came and led us straight down, made a great drive” said Fisher on October 6 to reporters. “His decision making was good. Unfortunately he had a couple of breaks where the ball tipped the wrong way but he was doing the right thing. He came in and led well and took us to two touchdown drives as a matter of fact.”

Alabama, given what we’ve seen in 2022 outside of the first half of the Texas game, is the worst possible opponent to reinsert a struggling signal-caller (Haynes King) against for Texas A&M. Debuting a freshman quarterback (Conner Weigman) in garbage time could, however, be a good way to build confidence for the future of the program if he can rise to the moment of playing the No. 1 team in the nation on their home turf.