Twitter Split on Alabama’s College Football Playoff Qualifications

Following TCU’s 31-28 overtime loss to Kansas State during the Big 12 Championship on December 3, college football fans all over Twitter were split on whether or not Alabama — owner of two losses but sitting in the No. 6 spot before No. 3 TCU and No. 4 USC’s championship weekend losses — deserve to make the College Football Playoff.

There has never been a two-loss team to make the CFP, making the prospect of the Crimson Tide making this year’s field a historic first. Their two losses were by a combined four points and were to teams ranked inside the top 15 on the road in Tennessee and LSU. TCU, on the other hand, lost by three points on a neutral site.

While the College Football Playoff committee has many factors to weigh, one thing has been made certain to social media’s reaction to the USC and TCU losses: there will be an outraged group of fans either way the decision goes.

Many Analysts Believe Alabama Belongs in College Football Playoff

Many analysts who admittedly earn money based on viewership are hoping that the ratings juggernaut Alabama Crimson Tide make the College Football Playoff. Among them were those from ESPN and Fox Sports are in that group:

The justification for Alabama to make it in over TCU and Ohio State would be the Crimson Tide’s overall strength of schedule, which did just suffer from LSU’s 50-30 SEC Championship loss to Georgia.

The Argument Against Alabama Making the College Football Playoff

Of course, with Alabama making all but one College Football Playoff so far (2019), there is a natural pushback to them getting into the final four this season — especially with Power Five teams with fewer losses right near the top with them. Several notable media figures pushed back on the Crimson Tide being CFP-bound:

Sunday morning at 11 a.m. central will be when social media is set to detonate regarding the College Football Playoff when the committee’s picks are announced on ESPN.

