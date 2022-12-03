Twitter Split on Alabama’s College Football Playoff Qualifications

Following TCU’s 31-28 overtime loss to Kansas State during the Big 12 Championship on December 3, college football fans all over Twitter were split on whether or not Alabama — owner of two losses but sitting in the No. 6 spot before No. 3 TCU and No. 4 USC’s championship weekend losses — deserve to make the College Football Playoff.

There has never been a two-loss team to make the CFP, making the prospect of the Crimson Tide making this year’s field a historic first. Their two losses were by a combined four points and were to teams ranked inside the top 15 on the road in Tennessee and LSU. TCU, on the other hand, lost by three points on a neutral site.

While the College Football Playoff committee has many factors to weigh, one thing has been made certain to social media’s reaction to the USC and TCU losses: there will be an outraged group of fans either way the decision goes.

Many Analysts Believe Alabama Belongs in College Football Playoff

Many analysts who admittedly earn money based on viewership are hoping that the ratings juggernaut Alabama Crimson Tide make the College Football Playoff. Among them were those from ESPN and Fox Sports are in that group:

I am no expert but no one can convince me that @AlabamaFTBL isn’t better than these teams I have been watching despite 2 heartbreaking L’s .If rule is BEST 4 for playoffs BAMA should be in .Hey they didn’t get beat at home by 3 TD’s REWARD THE BEST / just watch @SEC football . — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) December 3, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

College Football Playoff Committee be like Spike Lee and “Do The Right Thing”. Alabama belongs in the College Playoff after 3 and 4 lost. Your eyes tell you Bama are 1 of the 4 best tms. 4get the won loss record. #ALABAMAINVITATIONAL. — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) December 3, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Alabama is objectively better than USC and Ohio State. Sorry. — Marc Torrence (@marctorrence) December 3, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Ohio State lost by 22 to Michigan. Alabama lost two games by a combined 4 points. They’re gonna put Bama at 4 folks — Trevor Woods (@WoodsFootball) December 3, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The justification for Alabama to make it in over TCU and Ohio State would be the Crimson Tide’s overall strength of schedule, which did just suffer from LSU’s 50-30 SEC Championship loss to Georgia.

The Argument Against Alabama Making the College Football Playoff

Of course, with Alabama making all but one College Football Playoff so far (2019), there is a natural pushback to them getting into the final four this season — especially with Power Five teams with fewer losses right near the top with them. Several notable media figures pushed back on the Crimson Tide being CFP-bound:

For the record: @AlabamaFTBL has no case to be included in the CFP…The committee has already told us, correctly, that @OhioStateFB is higher and there is no way Bama wins an argument over a 12 win @TCUFootball who also beat Texas in Austin. — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) December 3, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

If you think Alabama deserves a playoff spot over TCU, you either don’t watch College Football, or you’re bias. It’s that simple. @TCUFootball pic.twitter.com/XsonitxLr7 — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) December 3, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Today’s #CFBPlayoff discussions over “what if’s” has been CFB at its best. It’s not hard. Nor should it be. Ohio St didn’t play. They get 4th. TCU lost a champ game in OT. They’re 3rd. Michigan is in. Plays TCU. So 2nd or 3rd doesn’t matter. UGA. 1st. Alabama. Stop. — Matt Barrie (@MattBarrie) December 4, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Alabama came in fourth in the SEC this year. They have no business in any playoff discussion. If TCU loses to Kansas State, I still think they are in the playoff. But if you are taking an SEC team with two losses to replace them it has to be Tennessee. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 3, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The question shouldn’t be “should Alabama or Ohio State get in the College Football Playoff?” It should be “should Tennessee or Ohio State get in the College Football Playoff?” (It’s Ohio State either way) — Barrett Sallee 🇺🇸 (@BarrettSallee) December 3, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Sunday morning at 11 a.m. central will be when social media is set to detonate regarding the College Football Playoff when the committee’s picks are announced on ESPN.