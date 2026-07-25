Former All-Pro Explains Why Lions’ Amon-Ra and Jameson Aren’t Among NFL’s Top WR Duos

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown recently earned a spot among ESPN’s annual top-five wide receivers in the NFL, given his individual brilliance in the past few seasons, earning him four Pro Bowl selections in a row. However, when he is paired with Jameson Williams, they could be left out of the top-five conversation, per the legendary former All-Pro wide receiver Steve Smith Sr.

The five-time Pro-Bowler was a guest on the James Palmer TV Show recently, where the host asked whether the Lions’ WR1 and WR2 would get a place among the top five receiver duos in the league heading into the next season.

“Nope, here’s why they (Brown and Williams) don’t rank the top 5 because Jamo is still working.” Steve Smith Sr said.

Williams started his Lions career a year after Brown in 2022. His career is slowly reaching new heights, but he is yet to secure his first Pro Bowl compared to Brown’s four. Here is why Williams is still working to be an elite.

Technical Flaws and Dropped Passes Remain Jameson Williams’ Biggest Concerns

Smith mentioned the 25-year-old relies too much on his explosive speed instead of refining his technical skills on the gridiron. He struggles to do well on intermediate routes, where a WR requires perfect timing and sharper cuts.

To be ranked among the elite pass catchers in the league, having safe hands is non-negotiable. Williams, however, isn’t quite dependable in that area. As a matter of fact, he had the most drops among the wide receivers in the league (12).

Despite his technical setback, the 25-year-old logged impressive numbers last season with a career-best 1,117 receiving yards and 65 receptions. Even in the 2024 season, he surpassed the four-figure mark for the first time in his NFL career after registering 1,001 yards and 58 receptions from 15 games.

If he can fix his catching issues alongside the technical flaws Steve Smith pointed out, he could be a game-changer in 2026 alongside his quick feet. Last month during the OTAs, Williams emphasized improving his catching abilities on the gridiron this season.

Even though he is still chasing a place among the NFL’s elite receivers, he is certainly among the league’s top WR2s.

Jameson Williams Enters 2026 With High Expectations

Sports Illustrated recently ranked the best WR2s in the NFL entering the 2026 campaign, where Jameson Williams ranked third behind Cowboys’ George Pickens and Bengals‘ Tee Higgins. Hence, as he moves into the new season under the new Lions offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, he is expected to carry the momentum from last year to post another four-figure number and target his first Pro Bowl selection.

After a productive OTAs and mini camp, the Lions’ WR duo, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, are set to join the training camp on July 28 alongside other veterans, including quarterback Jared Goff. If Williams has another great season, the pair can certainly finish the season as among the league’s most dangerous receiving combinations.