Anna Kane, Evander Kane’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Anna Kane is the estranged wife of NHL San Jose Sharks star Evander Kane, who has accused him on Instagram of marital misconduct and gambling on NHL games, which he has denied.

NHL Public Relations wrote on Twitter, “The League was made aware this evening of a post on social media alleging that San Jose Sharks Player Evander Kane bet on NHL games. The integrity of our game is paramount and the League takes these allegations very seriously.”

Daily Mail reported that Anna Kane is pregnant. Documents obtained by Heavy, which you can see later in this story, show that Vancouver-raised Evander Frank Kane recently filed for bankruptcy. They show he has liabilities totaling more than $26 million.

1. Anna Kane’s Instagram Page Posted a Series of Accusations About Evander Kane

Anna Kane’s Instagram account posted a series of incendiary accusations about her estranged husband.

“How does the NHL let a compulsive gambling addict still play when he’s obviously throwing games to win money? Hmm maybe someone needs to address this,” she wrote.

She added: “Can someone ask [commissioner] Gary Bettman how they let a player gamble on his own games? Bet and win with bookies on his own games?”

She also accused Evander Kane of partying in Europe while she had to sell her wedding ring to afford baby formula. She further accused him of engaging in an extra-marital affair. The couple has one child, and Anna Kane is pregnant.

Anna Kane also shared a message she said was from Evander Kane, writing, “What a guy. This is when the addiction is more important then anyone and everything. My heart goes out to anyone who has to deal with loved ones addicted to anything in any form who put that before their own family.”

She also tagged model Mara Teigen in one of her posts, accusing her of having an affair with Evander Kane, while not providing proof. Teigen has posted glamour shots in recent days from Mykonos, Greece.

2. Evander Kane Adamantly Denied the Allegations

The social media war heated up when Evander Kane took to Twitter to slam and deny his wife’s accusations.

“Unfortunately I would like to address the completely FALSE accusations that my estranged wife and soon to be ex wife has made against me,” the Sharks forward wrote.

“Even against the advice of my legal team I feel strongly that the public and fans hear this directly from me. I have NEVER gambled/bet on Hockey, NEVER gambled/bet on a Sharks game, NEVER gambled/bet on any of my games and NEVER thrown a hockey game. The facts are I personally had my best season of my career last year and was the most consistent I’ve been throughout any season, I’m proud of that.”

He added, “I love the game of Hockey and would never do any of what was alleged. I look forward to cooperating fully with the league’s investigation, having my name clear and looking forward to this upcoming season.”

Evander Kane also posted a lengthy statement about the couple’s daughter.

“I love my daughter,” he said in his statement. “I will and always have taken care of my daughter in every way possible. I have always made sure her mother has had everything she’s needed and more. I have tried to de-escalate our divorce issues and be as civil and calm as anyone in this position could.”

He added, “I have tried to set up FaceTime calls and visits with her. I have had some FaceTime calls but not every day as I would like to because of being restricted by her mom. She has refused me to see her and has unfortunately tried to use my daughter as leverage. I will continue to always take care of my family that goes without question.”

Evander’s statement continued: “I would encourage people to realize that someone who goes to this length to try and jeopardize someone’s career with lies is mentally unwell. I hope this is the last time I will be publicly addressing any further misrepresentations of me as a father.”

3. The NHL Promises a ‘Full Investigation’

The League was made aware this evening of a post on social media alleging that San Jose Sharks Player Evander Kane bet on NHL games. The integrity of our game is paramount and the League takes these allegations very seriously. (1/2) — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) July 31, 2021

According to its Twitter account, the NHL will be conducting an investigation.

“We intend to conduct a full investigation and will have no further comment at this time,” the League tweeted.

The team wrote the Associated Press: “The San Jose Sharks have been in contact today with the National Hockey League about the serious allegations made against Evander Kane. We support a full and transparent investigation into the situation to maintain the integrity of the game and consistency with our team values.”

4. Evander Kane Has a History of Gambling But Has Earned Millions

According to ESPN, Evander Kane has found himself in controversies regarding gambling before.

He was sued by a Las Vegas strip casino in 2019, which accused him of not paying a $500,000 gambling debt, ESPN reported.

Although Anna Kane made it sound like the couple is broke, Kane, 29, “is three seasons into a $49 million, seven-year contract,” reported ESPN. Overall, he’s earned $56 million as a hockey player for three organizations, according to ESPN.

4. Evander Kane Owes Millions of Dollars to Creditors

You can see the bankruptcy petition here. It was filed in January 2021 in federal court in California.

He reported having assets of $8.2 million in real estate and $1.9 million in personal property but said his liabilities were $26,837,340.

Kane said his monthly expenses total $93,214. He wrote that he owed the government more than $256,000.

Among property listed was a San Jose home worth $3 million and a home in Vancouver.

He listed a variety of creditors including the IRS, a bank, American Express, and various individuals.

He wrote that he owed more than $1 million to South River Capital LLC and more than $1.2 million to Sure Sports LLC. Both of those companies offer loans to professional athletes.

He owes more than $4 million to a bank holding company called Zions Bancorporation.

5. Anna Wrote That Their Daughter ‘Makes My Life Better’

Anna Kane only has a few posts available on Instagram, but they focus on her daughter.

“You make my life better every second of every day this has been the Best month of my life, thank you for choosing me to be your mommy I love you more than words can say…” she wrote.

In 2019, she wrote on Instagram, “No one is You + that is your Power💥”

She also shared a photo showing her at the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

