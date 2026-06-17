Argentina vs Algeria Match Results Today: FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score, Updates, Stats

Argentina’s national football team faced Algeria’s national football team in their opening Group J match at the FIFA World Cup 2026, marking the start of the reigning champions’ title defense. The match was scheduled at Kansas City Stadium in Missouri, where Argentina entered as heavy favorites following their success at the previous World Cup.

Algeria, meanwhile, returned to football’s biggest stage for the first time in 12 years and hoped to begin its campaign with a statement result. The spotlight was firmly on Argentina vs Algeria as fans anticipated their first competitive meeting.

Argentina vs Algeria Match Context and Key Storylines

The buildup to Argentina vs Algeria centered on several major storylines. Most notably, Lionel Messi was poised to make history as the first player to appear in six FIFA World Cup tournaments.

Argentina also carried a strong historical record against African opposition at the World Cup, having won each of their previous six matches against teams from the continent. Their experience and depth made them one of the favorites to progress from Group J.

Algeria arrived with confidence despite its underdog status. Managed by Vladimir Petković, the North African side featured experienced players capable of causing problems on the counterattack.

Players to Watch

Argentina looked to Messi for inspiration alongside a talented squad filled with attacking options. The world champions entered the tournament with expectations of making another deep run.

For Algeria, captain Riyad Mahrez remained the key creative force, while Amine Gouiri arrived in strong form and was expected to lead the attack.

The only previous meeting between the nations came in a 2007 friendly that Argentina won 4–3. Based on recent form and squad strength, statistical models heavily favored Argentina. However, with Algeria returning to the World Cup, eager to make an impact, Argentina vs Algeria promised to be an intriguing opening match in Group J.